LIBRARY NOTES: Gates and Parma

Gates Public Library announced the following programs.

#ReadWomen Book Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 24 via Zoom. This month’s book is “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate. Registration required.

Learn Python with ROC Code: 2 to 3:30 p.m. July 2. For all ages. Students will create a simple, fun, beginner-level project or game that will get them started on their coding journey. Registration required.

Library closed: July 5. The library will reopen at 10 a.m. July 6.

Ongoing

Chess Club for Kids: 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. For ages 17 and younger. Registration required.

Curbside Pick-up: Email your title requests to gatesreference@libraryweb.org or call with your list during business hours at 585-247-6446. Book drop accepts returns 24/7.

Emergency Broadband Benefit: This FCC program helps families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic. Contact our reference librarians or visit fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit for information.

Friends of GPL Bookstore: Stop in and choose from an ever-changing selection of books, magazines, movies and music.

Kids Friday Fun: 10:15 a.m. on Fridays via Facebook and YouTube. Join Mary Jo and Hannah for stories, dancing, science and crafts.

Minecraft Club: 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Call or check the Facebook page for the link to join the library’s Minecraft Realm. Registration requested.

Monthly Craft for Teens and Tweens: Prepackaged craft sets are available for pickup each month with Miss Debbie’s written instructions. Registration required.

Storytime with Hannah: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays via Facebook and YouTube.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Mondays via Facebook and YouTube.

Storytime at Westgate Park: 10:15 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Westgate Park, 1489 Howard Road, Rochester. Held rain or shine in a pavilion.

Teen Book Club: For teens and adults. Details available on the library website.

Tuesday Crafts for Teens and Tweens: Tuesdays. Pick up a different prepackaged craft. All can be brought to the car through curbside pickup.

During these continually changing times, visit gateslibrary.org for updates on available services.

Parma Public Library announced the following programs.

Growing Up in a Frank Lloyd Wright House: 1 p.m. June 25 via Zoom. Kim Bixler’s family owned Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1908 Edward E. Boynton House in Rochester from 1977 to 1994. In her presentation, Bixler recounts the joys and pitfalls of owning and living in a Wright-designed home. Registration required.

Walking Tour of Historic Hilton: 10 a.m. Monday. Hilton historian Dave Crumb will lead a tour around the west side of the village. The tour will meet in front of the library. Attendees are asked to wear comfortable shoes and be prepared to walk the entire way.

Ongoing

Storytime at the Gazebo: 10 a.m. on Mondays. Join Mr. Matthew in the gazebo outside the Hilton Community Center for stories, songs and silliness.

Among Us: 4 p.m. on Thursdays. The library will post its room code on Facebook. Twitch stream available (twitch.tv/hiltoniangames).

Call 585-392-8350 or visit parmapubliclibrary.org for information.