LIBRARY NOTES: Irondequoit, Penfield and Webster

Irondequoit Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Library closed: June 25, July 3-5.

The Hoopla Huddle: 6 p.m. June 28 via Zoom. For adults. This month’s book is “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson. Registration required.

Ongoing

Outdoor Storytime: 10:30 a.m. on Mondays-Tuesdays and 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Bring a blanket/chairs, and join us for stories and songs on the library lawn (weather-permiting).

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Born in Babylon (virtual): 7:15 to 8:45 a.m. June 24. For adults. Luticha Doucette with Amanda Chestnut focuses on disabled persons, the inbetween and unseen, and how they are often left out of major equity initiatives. Registration required.

Tails & Tales Summer Reading Kickoff: 10:30 to 11 a.m. June 25 via Zoom. For children entering grades K-6 and families playing the Summer Reading Game. Celebrate animals and books by learning about some local animal friends with Wild Winds. Registration required.

Tails & Tales at Penfield Public Library: June 27-Aug. 5. For children entering grades K-6. Read every week, log your minutes, win prizes and have fun! Look for weekly programs throughout the summer. Registration required.

Summer Family Story Time (virtual): June 28-Aug. 7. For preschool children and their families. Register to receive a video link for a story time program each week.

Tails & Tales Adult Summer Reading Program: June 28-Aug. 6. For ages 18 and older. Complete one raffle slip for each book read to be eligible for weekly prizes.

Tails & Tales Craft (virtual): Mondays, June 28-Aug. 2. For children entering grades K-4. Join our children’s librarians for a themed story and craft. Registration required.

Tails & Tales Teen Summer Reading and Learning Program: June 28-Aug. 6. For tweens and teens entering grades 6-12. Pick up a bingo board at the Information Desk. Complete reading and activity challenges for a chance to win weekly prize raffles.

Lunch and Lego: noon to 12:45 p.m. June 30 via Zoom. For children entering grades 2-6. Share what you’ve been creating with other builders before doing a few challenges together. Registration required.

Tails & Tales Wednesday Crafternoons: 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, June 30-Aug. 4, via Zoom. For teens and tweens entering grades 6-12. Pick up supply kits at the library. Themes: “Community Service Cat-Bed-Making for Lollypop Farm” (June 30), “Bristle Bots” (July 7), “Dragonfly Journals” (July 14), “Hedgehogs” (July 21), “Terrariums” (July 28) and “Faux Stained Glass Craft” (Aug. 4). Registration required.

Tails & Tales Family 4th Fun: 4 to 5 p.m. July 2 via Zoom. Get a head start on your Independence Day celebration with a family game and craft. Registration required for a program kit.

Townwide 4th of July Parade: 10 a.m. July 3. Call if interested in marching with the library.

Ongoing

Used Book Display: The Friends of the Penfield Public Library organized a surplus book section of donated books behind the photocopier. The suggested donation is 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardcovers. Place donations in the wooden container at the display.

The library is seeking volunteers in grades 6-12 who want to write book reviews for the “PPL YA Lit Reviews” blog. Email lyla.grills@libraryweb.org for information.

Webster Public Library announced the following program.

Outdoor Pop-up Book Sale: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 24. Hardcover books are $1 and paperbacks are 50 cents. Cash or check only. Weather permitting. COVID protocols will be followed.

Wellness with WPL: Thursdays via Facebook and YouTube. Staff will share how patrons can focus on their wellness with resources at the library.

