Summer events highlighting 19th-century life

COURTESY OF GENESEE COUNTRY VILLAGE & MUSEUM

The coming of summer at Genesee Country Village & Museum in Mumford heralds the return of sights, sounds and tastes of life in 19th-century New York.

Visitors can celebrate the nation’s birth at the Independence Day Celebration; relish in the traditions of the bitter, sweet and savory flavors of a much-loved treat during Celebrating Chocolate Weekend; and engage with the complex history of the Civil War as experienced in communities across the state during Civil War Living History Weekend.

The Independence Day Celebration on July 4 will feature live music, historic games, a parade around the historic village, a pie-eating contest and the opportunity to picnic on the Great Meadow.

Guests can experience a reading of the Declaration of Independence and Frederick Douglass' "What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?" read by David Shakes, of the North Star Players, as well as demonstrations by costumed interpreters in the Historic Village. The Depot Restaurant and Freight House Pub will serve hot dogs, burgers, craft beer, cider and soft drinks. Cake will be available at the historic Confectionery.

GCV&M will launch celebrations of its 45th anniversary on the 4th of July. Museum guests will enjoy birthday cake and are encouraged to take part in the “Making Museum Memories” photo contest. Visitors who recreate their photos from past visits to GCV&M this season will be entered to win prizes from the Flint Hill Store.

Visitors to Celebrating Chocolate Weekend on July 10-11 will discover historical recipes, sample sweet and savory goods, and dig into the history of chocolate production in the 19th century. There will be eight tastings to explore around the grounds, and the Confectionery will sell steak and cocoa porter hand pies, chocolate cream hand pies and other chocolate treats.

During Civil War Living History Weekend on July 17-18, guests will step beyond battles and behind front lines to experience interactive and educational programing bringing the many sides of New York in the 1860s to life.

Instead of hosting a battle re-enactment this year, GCV&M will focus its energies on exploring how the Civil War impacted communities in western New York. While no battles took place in this state, more than 400,000 New Yorkers fought in the war. The state also played a key role in the abolitionist movement and the Underground Railroad.

Interpreters, guest speakers and performers will share stories of how the war impacted all New Yorkers. Visitors can explore a military encampment, meet interpreters showcasing the lives of civilians during the war, learn about 19th-century medical practices and innovations, and see President Abraham Lincoln and Douglass (portrayed by historians Fritz Klein and Shakes, respectively).

All events run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are limited, and will be available online and at the door. Call 585-538-6822 or visit gcv.org for information.