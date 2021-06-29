LIBRARY NOTES: Irondequoit, Penfield and Webster

Irondequoit Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Library closed: July 3-5.

Ongoing

Outdoor Storytime: 10:30 a.m. on Mondays-Tuesdays and 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Bring a blanket/chairs, and join us for stories and songs on the library lawn (weather-permiting).

Call 585-336-6060 or visit irondequoitlibrary.org for information.

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Tails & Tales Family 4th Fun: 4 to 5 p.m. July 2 via Zoom. Get a head start on your Independence Day celebration with a family game and craft. Registration required for a program kit.

Townwide 4th of July Parade: 10 a.m. July 3. Call if interested in marching with the library.

Sweet Bites (virtual): noon to 1 p.m. July 6. For adults. Enjoy a taste of poetry over the lunch hour. Registration required.

Telling Tales Writing Group: 1 to 2 p.m. July 8 via Zoom. For grades 3-6. Join other writers and Miss Natalie for fun writing games and prompts. Registration required.

Ask the Zoo: 2 to 2:45 p.m. July 9 via Zoom. For grades K-6 with their families. Seneca Park Zoo staff will answer questions submitted by library patrons. Registration required.

Ongoing

Adult Summer Reading Program: through Aug. 6. For ages 18 and older. Complete one raffle slip for each book read to be eligible for weekly prizes. Theme: Tails & Tales.

Summer Family Story Time (virtual): through Aug. 7. For preschool children and their families. Register to receive a video link for a story time program each week.

Summer Writing Club: 3 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through July 27 via Zoom. For grades 7-10. Delve into the minds of your favorite animals and go on wild adventures in a different habitat every week. Registration required.

Tails & Tales at Penfield Public Library: through Aug. 5. For children entering grades K-6. Read every week, log your minutes, win prizes and have fun! Look for weekly programs throughout the summer. Registration required.

Tails & Tales Craft (virtual): Mondays through Aug. 2. For children entering grades K-4. Join our children’s librarians for a themed story and craft. Registration required.

Teen Summer Reading and Learning Program: through Aug. 6. For tweens and teens entering grades 6-12. Pick up a bingo board at the Information Desk. Complete reading and activity challenges for a chance to win weekly prize raffles. Theme: Tails & Tales.

Wednesday Crafternoons: 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays through Aug. 4 via Zoom. For teens and tweens entering grades 6-12. Pick up supply kits at the library. Themes: “Bristle Bots” (July 7), “Dragonfly Journals” (July 14), “Book Hedgehogs” (July 21), “Terrariums” (July 28) and “Faux Stained Glass Craft” (Aug. 4). Registration required.

The library is seeking volunteers in grades 6-12 who want to write book reviews for the “PPL YA Lit Reviews” blog. Email lyla.grills@libraryweb.org for information.

The Friends of the Penfield Public Library organized a surplus book section of donated books behind the photocopier. The suggested donation is 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardcovers. Place donations in the wooden container at the display.

Call 585-340-8720 or visit penfield.libraryweb.org for information.

Webster Public Library announced the following program.

Library closed: July 3-5.

Shapes Challenge: July 7-24. The library will provide a kit of different shapes that can be used to create an artistic masterpiece. Kits available July 7-16 and photos are due July 19. Voting on Facebook runs July 20-24. Registration required.

Rascal’s Captivating Caper: July 11-Aug. 7. Rascal will release his riddle each Monday on the library’s Facebook page. Teams have until the next Sunday at noon to find where he is hiding in each town park (start near park entrances). Take a picture with him and send it to the library. Registration required.

Ongoing

Giant Candy Land: Families and small groups can register for time slots to make their way through a live-action version of this board game.

Storytime: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Harmony Park Amphitheater, 10 Foster Drive, Webster. For ages 5 and younger.

Call 585-872-7075 or visit websterlibrary.org for information.