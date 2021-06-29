Webster Lions Club announces Camp Smile

COURTESY OF WEBSTER LIONS CLUB

Webster Lions Club’s Camp Smile is a free day camp for blind or visually challenged children and young adults ages 4-18. This year’s program will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 12-Aug. 6.

Campers enjoy general camp activities, including arts and crafts, visits from musicians, story tellers and rock wall climbing. The ultimate goal is to encourage each child to be independent and experiment within a safe environment that includes a 1-to-1 ratio of counselor to camper.

Transportation is free. Camp includes a free T-shirt, special events and presentations, and daily lunch and snacks. Counselors are volunteers ages 14-19 who are trained to guide campers in safe activities.

Call 585-203-5000 or visit campsmile.org for information.