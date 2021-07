LIBRARY NOTES: Brighton and Mendon

Brighton Memorial Library announced the upcoming programs.

Helping Your Child with Memory, Impulse Control and Emotional Vocabulary: 2 to 3 p.m. July 1 via Zoom. Registration required.

PIRS Meet and Greet: 10 a.m. to noon July 8. Learn about being a Partners in Reading for Seniors volunteer or how to receive services. Join Lori Scime for an intro session to qigong. Registration required.

College 201: 7 to 8 p.m. July 8. For parents of students in grades 9-12. Learn 10 strategies to help control the cost of college. Registration required.

Ongoing

Adult Summer Learning: through Aug. 13. Register for your bingo board, and log your reading and activities for a chance to win prizes.

Chalk the Walk: Fridays through July 30. Register to reserve a square of sidewalk outside of the library.

Friday Fundays with Miss Jen: 10:30 a.m. on Fridays through July 30. Themes: Gardening (July 2, ages 2-8); Dance Party (July 9, ages 2-6); Robin Hood Hat Craft (July 16, ages 6-12, registration required); Yoga (July 23, ages 4-10); and Steampunk Animal Sculpture (July 30, ages 8-12, registration required).

Friday Movie Night in a Bag: Fridays through July 30. Register to receive a family-friendly feature film, documentary or TV show, as well as a bag of popcorn.

Read to Lily: 4 p.m. on Thursdays via Google Meet. Lily, a beagle mix therapy dog, is ready to listen to stories. Call or email caitlyn.stahovic@libraryweb.org to register.

Tails & Tales Summer Learning and Reading: through Aug. 13. For all ages. Register for weekly Summer Learning Bingo challenges.

Talewise: Aliens, Escape from the Earth: through July 31. Join us as two curious kids venture into the desert to investigate when a mysterious object falls from the sky during a meteor shower ... and find themselves mixed up with visitors from another planet.

Talking is Teaching Bundles: For parents and caregivers with children ages 4 and younger. Sign up for monthly bundles that include calendars of activity ideas and learning tips, sheets of songs and rhymes, extension activities, books based on the theme and music CDs.

Teen Summer Learning Program: through Aug. 13. Register for a bingo board, and log in your completed reading and activities for a chance to win book prizes. Look for weekly crafts and activities on the curbside pickup table.

Virtual Storytime Live with Miss Devin: 11 a.m. on Wednesdays via Facebook. Video will be available for 24 hours.

Virtual Bedtime Stories with Miss Devin: 7 p.m. on Thursdays via Facebook. Video will be available for 24 hours.

Call 585-784-5300 or visit brightonlibrary.org for information.

Mendon Public Library announced the following program.

Story Time: 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, Harry Allen Park, 23 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls. For preschoolers and their caretakers. Stop by the Village Gazebo for stories, songs and a craft. Masks required.

The Friends of the Mendon Public Library are offering handmade book-themed face masks for adults ($8) and children ($7). Three masks of any size cost $20. Cash and checks are accepted.

Tails & Tales Summer Reading: through Aug. 13. Reading incentives are available for kids, teens and adults. Kids ages 11 and younger can record their reading in a log for a book light and complete weekly bingo boards for prizes. Grab-and-go story kits available each week. Teens can enter a drawing for one of four $25 Visa cards by submitting review entries, along with weekly bingo boards. Teen book kits available each week. Adults can win a $50 Honeoye Falls Market Place gift card by submitting book review entries and completing bingo boards. Adult book kits available each week.

Visit mendonlibrary.org for information.