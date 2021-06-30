LIBRARY NOTES: Gates and Parma

Gates Public Library announced the following programs.

Learn Python with ROC Code: 2 to 3:30 p.m. July 2. For all ages. Students will create a simple, fun, beginner-level project or game that will get them started on their coding journey. Registration required.

Library closed: July 5. The library will reopen at 10 a.m. July 6.

SAT/ACT Information Workshop for Parents: 7 p.m. July 7 via Zoom. Mike Bergin will review the state of the SAT and ACT. Registration required.

Spark Joy Charlotte: July 7-8. Learn the guiding principles of Marie Kondo’s KonMari method for tidying your space. Recording available until 6 a.m. July 9. Shannon Huneycutt, founder of Spark Joy Charlotte, will host a live Q&A session at 7 p.m. July 8. Registration required.

Ongoing

Chess Club for Kids: 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. For ages 17 and younger. Registration required.

Curbside Pick-up: Email your title requests to gatesreference@libraryweb.org or call with your list during business hours at 585-247-6446. Book drop accepts returns 24/7.

Emergency Broadband Benefit: This FCC program helps families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic. Contact our reference librarians or visit fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit for information.

Friends of GPL Bookstore: Stop in and choose from an ever-changing selection of books, magazines, movies and music.

Kids Friday Fun: 10:15 a.m. on Fridays via Facebook and YouTube. Join Mary Jo and Hannah for stories, dancing, science and crafts.

Minecraft Club: 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Registration requested.

Storytime with Hannah: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays via Facebook and YouTube.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Mondays via Facebook and YouTube.

Teen Book Club: For teens and adults. Details available on the library website.

Tuesday Crafts for Teens and Tweens: Tuesdays. Pick up a different prepackaged craft. All can be brought to the car through curbside pickup.

During these continually changing times, visit gateslibrary.org for updates on available services.

Parma Public Library announced the following programs.

Storytime at the Gazebo: 10 a.m. on Mondays. Join Mr. Matthew in the gazebo outside the Hilton Community Center for stories, songs and silliness.

Among Us: 4 p.m. on Thursdays. The library will post its room code on Facebook. Twitch stream available (twitch.tv/hiltoniangames).

Call 585-392-8350 or visit parmapubliclibrary.org for information.