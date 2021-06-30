ROCHESTER AREA EVENTS

To submit items for the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

JULY 1

Gazebo Concert: 7 p.m. July 1, Fairport Gazebo in Kennelly Park, 1 Fairport Village Landing, Fairport. The Perinton Concert Band will perform. Bring a lawn chair. Free. For information: perintonconcertband.org or 585-490-4751.

JULY 1-3

Perinton Open Art Studio Charity Show: through July 3, Perinton Community Center, 1350 Turk Hill Road, Fairport. Hosted by the Open Art Studio Class in support of the Perinton Food Shelf Inc. For information: 585-223-5050.

JULY 1-11

“Black & White Invitational”: through July 11, Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester. Black-and-white photographers Bruno Chalifour, Megan Crandlemire, Don DeLong, Rick Garvia, Pat Luck, Ed Stone and Andrew Wohl have varied techniques and subjects for your visual enjoyment. Free. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.

JULY 1-31

“Master Graphics”: through July 31, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. By Zao Wou Ki, Bernard Buffet, Edouard Manet, Salvador Dali and Henry Moore. Free. For information: internationalartacquisitions.com or 585-264-1440.

JULY 1-SEPT. 10

“Portraits of the Frontline”: on Tuesdays-Sundays through Sept. 10, Pittsford Fine Art, 4 N. Main St., Pittsford. Fairport native Julia Maddalina created 100 portraits of frontline health care professionals during the pandemic. Visit pittsfordfineart.com for information.

JULY 2

“Portraits of the Frontline” opening reception: 5 to 8 p.m. July 2, Pittsford Fine Art, 4 N. Main St., Pittsford. Fairport native Julia Maddalina created 100 portraits of frontline health care professionals during the pandemic. Visit pittsfordfineart.com for information.

JULY 3

“Red, White and BOOM!”: 8 p.m. July 3, CMAC, 4355 Lakeshore Drive, Hopewell. Enjoy Sousa spectaculars and anthems as Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra performs some favorite red, white and blue melodies to celebrate America’s birthday, complete with fireworks. Visit ticketmaster.com for tickets.

JULY 4-NOV. 21

Brighton Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays through Nov. 21, Brighton High School, 1150 S. Winton Road, Rochester. Face masks and social distancing required. Visit brightonfarmersmarket.org for information.

JULY 7

Promote Health. Prevent Cancer.: noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, July 7-Aug. 25 via Zoom. Each session consists of nutrition education and exercise. Learn about lifestyle changes that can lower the risk of certain cancers and other chronic diseases. Free. Call 315-401-1945 or email phpc@urmc.rochester.edu to register.

RPO @ Ontario Beach Park: 7:30 p.m. July 7, Ontario Beach Park, 50 Beach Ave., Rochester. Presented by the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra. Bring lawn chairs. Free.

JULY 7-10

Saint’s Place Super Sale: July 7-10, St. Louis Church, 64 S. Main St., Pittsford. Proceeds help keep the nonprofit’s doors open to incoming and settled refugees, as well as area residents in need. Sale hours: 1 to 8 p.m. July 7 ($10 admission fee), 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 8, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 9 (all items half-price) and 9 a.m. to noon July 10 (bag sale). Visit saintsplace.org for information.

JULY 7-AUG. 4

Hopeman Carillon Summer Concert Series: 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, July 7-Aug. 4, Eastman Quadrangle, University of Rochester’s River Campus, 500 Wilson Blvd., Rochester. Bring folding chairs, blankets, snacks or picnics. Lineup: Tom Gurin (July 7), Lisa Lonie (July 14), Frank DellaPenna (July 21), Julie Zhu (July 28) and Claire Janezic (Aug. 4). Free. Visit facebook.com/HopemanCarillon for information.

JULY 8

Gates Garden Club: 6:30 p.m. July 8, Gates Town Hall Annex, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month. New members welcome. For information: 585-766-4078.

JULY 9

Taco Dinner Sale: 4 p.m. July 9, Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 1130 Webster Road, Webster. Customers can choose beef or chicken birria-style tacos with rice and black beans, prepared by TacoDero. Drive-thru only. $11-$12.

JULY 9-10

“Sounds of New Orleans”: 7:30 p.m. July 9-10, Center Stage, 1100 Ayrault Road, Fairport. Presented by the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra with Byron Stripling. $48-$160. For information: rpo.org or 585-454-2100.

JULY 10

Rummage Sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 10, St. Mark Lutheran Church, 779 Erie Station Road, West Henrietta. Proceeds benefit the church’s nonprofit Christian preschool, and purchase tricycles and riding toys to encourage large motor play, along with other charities. For information: 585-334-4795.