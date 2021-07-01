LIBRARY NOTES: Victor Farmington Library

Victor Farmington Library announced the following programs.

Farmington Town Park Storywalk: Open during park hours.

Victor Municipal Park Storywalk: Open during park hours for kids of all ages.

Mah Jongg: 2 to 4 p.m. on Mondays. Join us for these friendly games. No beginners, please.

Stories in the Sun: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays-Fridays. For all ages. Miss Krystina or Miss Jenny will share stories in front of the library. Masks required for ages 3 and older. Bring something to sit on. Program canceled if raining.

Scrabble: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Euchre: 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays. Friendly, wager-free games.

Chair Yoga: 11 a.m. on Thursdays via Facebook. Stretch, breathe and de-stress with Alison Gilbert. Visit facebook.com/groups/VFLChairYoga to participate.

Let’s Play Bridge: 1:30 p.m. on Fridays. Anyone who has some knowledge of the game is welcome.

Call 585-924-2637 or visit victorfarmingtonlibrary.org for information.