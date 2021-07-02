To submit items to be published as part of the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com. Visit monroecopost.com for a complete listing of calendar items, including Rochester events.

JULY 7

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. July 7, Farmington United Methodist Church, 5925 County Road 41, Farmington. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

JULY 7-AUG. 25

Cruise Nights: 5 p.m. on Wednesdays through Aug. 25, Twin Elder Brewery, 160 School St., Victor. Enjoy live music, giveaways, food and drinks. Visit twinelderbrewery.com for information.

JULY 7-OCT. 27

Victor Farmers Market: 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays through Oct. 27, Victor Village Hall, 60 E. Main St., Victor. No dogs allowed. Shoppers should wear a mask.

JULY 8

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 5 p.m. July 8, Victor Town Hall, 85 Main St., Victor. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.