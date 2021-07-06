Greentopia to host Dinner on the Bridge

COURTESY OF GREENTOPIA

Greentopia’s annual Dinner on the Bridge will run from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 19 on the Pont De Rennes Bridge overlooking High Falls.

An anticipated 300 guests will enjoy a three-course, farm-to-table dinner from the Cub Room, drinks, dessert, fireworks and a chance to bid on auction packages. All proceeds will go to Green Visions, a workforce development program for youth in the city’s JOSANNA and Joseph Avenue neighborhoods.

Guests must be vaccinated. Visit greentopia.org/DinnerOnTheBridge21 for tickets and table captain opportunities. Individuals or organizations interested in sponsorship or community partnership opportunities can email lisa@greentopia.org.