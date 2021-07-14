Elks Against Cancer to benefit Gilda’s Club

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER ELKS LODGE NO. 24

Rochester Elks Lodge No. 24, 3525 E. Henrietta Road, Henrietta, will hold its fifth annual Elks Against Cancer event from 1 to 4 p.m. July 25 in support of Gilda’s Club Rochester.

Gilda’s Club is a nonprofit organization that helps people impacted by cancer find support, friendship and resources in the community. All donations stay in the Rochester area. Educational information related to services and programs will be available at the event.

Elks Against Cancer will feature a chicken barbecue, chance auction, booth supporting Alex’s Lemonade Stand, raffles and other activities. Admission is free. The chicken barbecue is $15 and a hot dog/hamburger dinner is $8.