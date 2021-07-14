LIBRARY NOTES: Brighton, Henrietta, Mendon

Brighton Memorial Library announced the upcoming programs.

Herb Gardening with Cornell Cooperative Extension: 2 to 3 p.m. July 15 via Zoom. Learn the benefits of herb growing from their beauty and use in cooking to their medicinal uses and healing properties. Registration required.

Bilingual Chinese-English Storytime: 10 a.m. July 18 via Facebook. For all ages.

ROC Code Summer Session 2: 1:30 to 3 p.m. July 18. For grades 1-12. Get an intro class in Scratch and Python coding languages, and learn some game-making basics. Free. Call or email deena.viviani@libraryweb.org to register.

Sunshine & Stories: 9 a.m. July 19. For all ages with a caregiver. Join Miss Elissa by the playground for a socially distant story time, weather-permitting (check Facebook after 8:30 a.m. for status). Masks required for ages 3 and older. Bring a blanket for outdoor seating.

Meet the iPad: 1 to 2:30 p.m. July 19. Learn about the basics of the iPad in the seminar with technology instructor Daniel Jones. Registration required.

Zoom Book Discussion Group: 1:30 to 3 p.m. July 20. Come prepared to discuss “Anxious People” by Frederick Backman. Registration required.

Practice ACT with Chariot Learning: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 21 via Zoom. Take a full, official practice ACT under the guidance of an expert proctor. Registration required.

Ongoing

Adult Summer Learning: through Aug. 13. Register for your bingo board, and log your reading and activities for a chance to win prizes.

Chalk the Walk: Fridays through July 30. Register to reserve a square of sidewalk outside of the library.

Friday Fundays with Miss Jen: 10:30 a.m. on Fridays through July 30. Themes: Robin Hood Hat Craft (July 16, ages 6-12, registration required); Yoga (July 23, ages 4-10); and Steampunk Animal Sculpture (July 30, ages 8-12, registration required).

Friday Movie Night in a Bag: Fridays through July 30. Register to receive a family-friendly feature film, documentary or TV show, as well as a bag of popcorn.

Read to Lily: 4 p.m. on Thursdays via Google Meet. Lily, a beagle mix therapy dog, is ready to listen to stories. Call or email caitlyn.stahovic@libraryweb.org to register.

Tails & Tales Summer Learning and Reading: through Aug. 13. For all ages. Register for weekly Summer Learning Bingo challenges.

Talewise: Aliens, Escape from the Earth: through July 31. Join us as two curious kids venture into the desert to investigate when a mysterious object falls from the sky during a meteor shower ... and find themselves mixed up with visitors from another planet.

Talking is Teaching Bundles: For parents and caregivers with children ages 4 and younger. Sign up for monthly bundles that include calendars of activity ideas and learning tips, sheets of songs and rhymes, extension activities, books based on the theme and music CDs.

Teen Summer Learning Program: through Aug. 13. Register for a bingo board, and log in your completed reading and activities for a chance to win book prizes. Look for weekly crafts and activities on the curbside pickup table.

Virtual Storytime Live with Miss Devin: 11 a.m. on Wednesdays via Facebook. Video will be available for 24 hours.

Virtual Bedtime Stories with Miss Devin: 7 p.m. on Thursdays via Facebook. Video will be available for 24 hours.

Call 585-784-5300 or visit brightonlibrary.org for information.

Henrietta Public Library will host the following programs.

Story Time with Pudge the Dove: 10 a.m. July 17, Henry Hanson Amphitheater in Veterans Memorial Park, 595 Calkins Road, Henrietta. For all ages. Enjoy a story with Pudge the Dove and friends from Tinker Nature Park. Registration required.

Call 585-359-7092 for information.

Mendon Public Library announced the following program.

Story Time: 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, Harry Allen Park, 23 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls. For preschoolers and their caretakers. Stop by the Village Gazebo for stories, songs and a craft. Masks required.

The Friends of the Mendon Public Library are offering handmade book-themed face masks for adults ($8) and children ($7). Three masks of any size cost $20. Cash and checks are accepted.

Tails & Tales Summer Reading: through Aug. 13. Reading incentives are available for kids, teens and adults. Kids ages 11 and younger can record their reading in a log for a book light and complete weekly bingo boards for prizes. Grab-and-go story kits available each week. Teens can enter a drawing for one of four $25 Visa cards by submitting review entries, along with weekly bingo boards. Teen book kits available each week. Adults can win a $50 Honeoye Falls Market Place gift card by submitting book review entries and completing bingo boards. Adult book kits available each week.

Visit mendonlibrary.org for information.