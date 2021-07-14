LIBRARY NOTES: Gates and Parma

Gates Public Library announced the following programs.

Buffalo & Brandy: 6 to 6:45 p.m. July 15. This interactive program features original and traditional folk songs that entertain and educate. Registration required.

Virtual Adult Craft: 6 to 7 p.m. July 15 via Zoom. Join Deb Coller as she takes you through the process of creating one-of-a-kind crafts. Registration required.

ACT Practice Test: 10 a.m. July 21 via Zoom. Proctored by Chariot Learning. Registration required.

Board meeting: 6 to 7 p.m. July 21. Zoom option available.

Story Time Yoga: 10 to 10:30 a.m. June 23. For ages 1-5 with a caregiver. Hear stories while stretching and strengthening your body. The stories will inspire children’s minds as their bodies are busy supporting them.

Ongoing

Baby Story Time: 9:30 a.m. on Mondays. For ages 2 and younger with a caregiver. Stories, songs, fingerplays and play time.

Chess Club for Kids: 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. For ages 17 and younger. Registration required.

Curbside Pick-up: Email your title requests to gatesreference@libraryweb.org or call with your list during business hours at 585-247-6446. Book drop accepts returns 24/7.

Emergency Broadband Benefit: This FCC program helps families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic. Contact our reference librarians or visit fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit for information.

Friends of GPL Bookstore: Stop in and choose from an ever-changing selection of books, magazines, movies and music.

Minecraft Club: 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Call or check the Facebook page for the link to join the library’s Minecraft Realm. Registration requested.

Storytime with Hannah: 10:15 11 a.m. on Tuesdays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Program includes stories, songs, fingerplays, circle games, toys and a snack. Registration required.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 a.m. on Mondays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Program includes stories, songs, fingerplays, circle games, toys and a snack. Registration required.

Time for Tots: 10:15 a.m. on Wednesdays. For ages 1-5 with a caregiver. Enjoy 40 minutes of free play with toys, followed by a short story time.

Tuesday Crafts for Teens and Tweens: Tuesdays. Pick up a different prepackaged craft. All can be brought to the car through curbside pickup.

During these continually changing times, visit gateslibrary.org for updates on available services.

Parma Public Library announced the following programs.

Storytime at the Gazebo: 10 a.m. on Mondays. Join Mr. Matthew in the gazebo outside the Hilton Community Center for stories, songs and silliness.

Virtual Craft Storytime: 10 a.m. July 16. Families can pick up a craft kit on the Monday before. Mr. Matthew will read a story and show younglings how to assemble the craft on Facebook Live.

Family Bingo: 7 p.m. July 16 via Zoom. Come in to the library and pick up your bingo boards, which can be emailed by request. Those with winning boards can bring them in to the library to claim their prize the following week. Registration required.

Call 585-392-8350 or visit parmapubliclibrary.org for information.