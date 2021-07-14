LIBRARY NOTES: Irondequoit, Penfield and Webster

Irondequoit Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Registration ends for Tiny Succulent Terrariums for Tweens (2 to 3 p.m. July 20): via Zoom. For ages 8-12. Everyone will receive a glass bowl, live succulent, sand and decorations. Registration required by July 15.

Author Visit: 11 a.m. to noon July 17. For children and teens. Local author and Newbery Award winner Linda Sue Park will discuss her new book, “The One Thing You’d Save” in the gazebo at Town Hall. Masks preferred.

Practice ACT with Chariot Learning: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 21 via Zoom. For grades 10-12. Take an official, full-length test under proctored conditions. Registration required by 10 a.m. July 19.

Financial Education Workshop: 6 to 7 p.m. July 19 via Zoom. For adults. Learn what a credit score is, its importance and how to read a credit report. Registration required.

Registration ends for Tiny Succulent Terrariums for Teens (2 to 3 p.m. July 27): via Zoom. For ages 13-18. Everyone will receive a glass bowl, live succulent, sand and decorations. Registration required by July 22.

Tween Anime Club: 4 to 5 p.m. July 22 via Zoom. For ages 9-12. Each month features a new activity such as drawing challenges or anime-themed games. Registration required.

Ongoing

Outdoor Storytime: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Bring a blanket/chairs, and join us for stories and songs on the library lawn (weather-permitting).

Call 585-336-6060 or visit irondequoitlibrary.org for information.

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Book Discussion Group (virtual): 2 to 3:30 p.m. July 15. Come prepared to discuss “Big Lies in a Small Town” by Diane Chamberlain, led by Lisa Robbins Theuman. Registration required.

Animal Yoga with Jodi Marcello: 4 to 4:40 p.m. or 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. July 16. For grades K-6 and their families. Bring a yoga mat or blanket. Registration required for either session.

Mandarin-English Bilingual Story Time: 10 a.m. July 18 via Facebook. Presented by ChildRoc.

Living with Black Bears in New York State (virtual): 2 to 3 p.m. July 20. For adults. Paul Curtis, professor of wildlife science at Cornell University, will explain how the management of black bears in NYS is a success story. He will touch on bear biology, behavior and ways to reduce potential human-bear conflicts. Registration required.

Telling Tales Writing Group: 1 to 2 p.m. July 22 via Zoom. For grades 3-6. Join other writers and Miss Natalie for fun writing games and prompts. Registration required.

Tails & Tunes with Missy Reed: 11 to 11:30 a.m. July 23 via Zoom. For ages 7 and younger with their families. Enjoy animal-themed songs while you dance, sing or howl along. Have a scarf, shaker instrument and stuff animal nearby, if possible. Registration required.

Ongoing

Adult Summer Reading Program: through Aug. 6. For ages 18 and older. Complete one raffle slip for each book read to be eligible for weekly prizes. Theme: Tails & Tales.

Summer Family Story Time (virtual): through Aug. 7. For preschool children and their families. Register to receive a video link for a story time program each week.

Summer Writing Club: 3 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through July 27 via Zoom. For grades 7-10. Delve into the minds of your favorite animals and go on wild adventures in a different habitat every week. Registration required.

Tails & Tales at Penfield Public Library: through Aug. 5. For children entering grades K-6. Read every week, log your minutes, win prizes and have fun! Look for weekly programs throughout the summer. Registration required.

Tails & Tales Craft (virtual): Mondays through Aug. 2. For children entering grades K-4. Join our children’s librarians for a themed story and craft. Registration required.

Teen Summer Reading and Learning Program: through Aug. 6. For tweens and teens entering grades 6-12. Pick up a bingo board at the Information Desk. Complete reading and activity challenges for a chance to win weekly prize raffles. Theme: Tails & Tales.

Wednesday Crafternoons: 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays through Aug. 4 via Zoom. For teens and tweens entering grades 6-12. Pick up supply kits at the library. Themes: “Book Hedgehogs” (July 21), “Terrariums” (July 28) and “Faux Stained Glass Craft” (Aug. 4). Registration required.

The library is seeking volunteers in grades 6-12 who want to write book reviews for the “PPL YA Lit Reviews” blog. Email lyla.grills@libraryweb.org for information.

The Friends of the Penfield Public Library organized a surplus book section of donated books behind the photocopier. The suggested donation is 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardcovers. Place donations in the wooden container at the display.

Call 585-340-8720 or visit penfield.libraryweb.org for information.

Webster Public Library announced the following program.

Outdoor Pop-Up Book Sale: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 15. Stop by the parking lot and shop for gently used nonfiction and fiction books. Hardcover books are $1 and paperpacks are two for $1, cash or check only.

Tour of Webster Arboretum: 7 to 8:30 p.m. July 19, Webster Arboretum, 170 Schlegel Road, Webster. Go on an extensive tour that includes the themed gardens, arborvitae maze, pond and trails.

Will Cleveland, Beer Columnist and Public Safety Watchdog: 7 to 8 p.m. July 22 via Zoom. Will Cleveland will discuss what’s fermenting in the Rochester beer scene. Registration required.

Ongoing

Giant Candy Land: Families and small groups can register for time slots to make their way through a live-action version of this board game.

Rascal’s Captivating Caper: through Aug. 7. Rascal will release his riddle each Monday on the library’s Facebook page. Teams have until the next Sunday at noon to find where he is hiding in each town park (start near park entrances). Take a picture with him and send it to the library. Registration required.

Shapes Challenge: through July 24. The library will provide a kit of different shapes that can be used to create an artistic masterpiece. Kits available until July 16 and photos are due July 19. Voting on Facebook runs July 20-24. Registration required.

Storytime: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Harmony Park Amphitheater, 10 Foster Drive, Webster. For ages 5 and younger.

Call 585-872-7075 or visit websterlibrary.org for information.