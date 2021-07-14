ROCHESTER AREA EVENTS

To submit items for the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

JULY 15

American Red Cross blood drive: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15, Gates Fire District, 2355 Chili Ave., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Rochester Croquet Club: 10 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. July 15, Grace & Truth SportsPark, 373 N. Greece Road, Hilton. Call 585-474-3753 or email roccroquet@gmail.com to register.

Chicken BBQ: 4:30 p.m. July 15, Greece United Methodist Church, 1924 Maiden Lane, Rochester. Dinners come with a half-chicken, two sides, roll and brownie. Sides: salt potatoes, baked beans, macaroni salad and coleslaw. Drive-thru only. $10. Visit greeceumc.org for information.

Visiting Author Series: 8 p.m. July 15. Writers & Books will welcome Te-Ping Chen, author of “The Land of Big Numbers: Stories,” for a virtual reading and conversation. Free. Visit wab.org to register.

JULY 15-25

“Shakespeare in the Park”: 8 p.m. on Wednesdays-Sundays through July 25, Highland Bowl, 1137 South Ave., Rochester. Presented by the Rochester Community Players for all ages. This year’s production is “The Tempest,” a blended signed/spoken production directed by Luane David-Haggerty. Bring lawn chairs and snacks. Donations encouraged. Free.

JULY 15-31

“Master Graphics”: through July 31, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. By Zao Wou Ki, Bernard Buffet, Edouard Manet, Salvador Dali and Henry Moore. Free. For information: internationalartacquisitions.com or 585-264-1440.

JULY 15-AUG. 7

Arena Art Group exhibition: through Aug. 7, Bevier Gallery at Rochester Institute of Technology, 73 Lomb Memorial Drive, Rochester. View a collection of contemporary art by 41 members of the Arena Art Group. Gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Visit arenaartgroup.org for information or to view the virtual gallery.

JULY 15-SEPT. 2

Party in the Park: 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Sept. 2, Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square, 353 Court St., Rochester. Lineup: Dark Side of the Moon and The Seven Wonders: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac (July 15); Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, and JUMBOshrimp (July 22); Ripe and The Nude Party (July 29); Almost Queen (Aug. 5); Third World and Root Shock (Aug. 19); Eric Krasno and Larkin Poe (Aug. 26); and Zac Brown Tribute Band and Blue Sky Brothers (Sept. 2). $7. Visit rochesterevents.com/party-in-the-park for information.

JULY 15-SEPT. 10

“Portraits of the Frontline”: on Tuesdays-Sundays through Sept. 10, Pittsford Fine Art, 4 N. Main St., Pittsford. Fairport native Julia Maddalina created 100 portraits of frontline health care professionals during the pandemic. Visit pittsfordfineart.com for information.

JULY 16

Chicken BBQ: 3:30 p.m. July 16, Elmgrove United Methodist Church, 1500 Spencerport Road, Rochester. Dinners come with a half-chicken, salt potatoes, applesauce, a roll and dessert. $10.

“Summer Melodies”: 7 p.m. July 16, Dawn Lipson Canalside Stage at the JCC, 1200 Edgewood Ave., Rochester. Larry Loh conducts an evening of light classics with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra. $15-$25. For information: rpo.org or 585-454-2100.

JUNE 17

Rochester Croquet Club: 10 a.m. July 17, Grace & Truth SportsPark, 373 N. Greece Road, Hilton. Call 585-474-3753 or email roccroquet@gmail.com to register.

Virtual ALD Demo Center: 10 a.m. June 17. Hosted by the technology team from the Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter. Closed-captioning available. Free. Visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.

Ice Cream Social and Pudge’s Birthday Bash: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 17, Tinker Nature Park, 1585 Calkins Road, Henrietta. Celebrate Pudge the Dove with Abbott’s ice cream, mini cupcakes and crafts. Visit the museums, and enjoy live music by Steve West Music and Some Ska Band. Visit bit.ly/TinkerNaturePark for information.

Visiting Author Series: 1 p.m. July 17. Writers & Books will welcome Ed Fuller and Gary Grossman, authors of “Red Deception: A Novel,” for a virtual reading and conversation. Free. Visit wab.org to register.

Pride Outdoor Party: 2 p.m. July 17, ROAR, 621 Culver Road, Rochester. The event features craft, food and drink vendors, as well as performances by Champagne Brown, Max Doud, and “RuPal’s Drag Race” contestants Mrs. Kasha David and Darienne Lake. $12. Visit roarroc.com for information.

Cornhole Tournament: 6:30 to 8 p.m. June 17, Churchville Park, 629 Kendall Road. Hosted by Riga Recreation. Meet at the tennis/pickleball courts. For information: 585-293-3880, ext. 130.

RPO Outdoors: 7:30 p.m. July 17, Bristol Mountain, 5662 state Route 64, Canandaigua. Presented by the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and conducted by Larry Loh. $12-$25. For information: rpo.org or 585-454-2100.

JULY 18-NOV. 21

Brighton Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays through Nov. 21, Brighton High School, 1150 S. Winton Road, Rochester. Face masks and social distancing required. Visit brightonfarmersmarket.org for information.

JULY 19

Fairport Industrial Development Agency: 4:30 p.m. on July 19, Village Hall, 31 S. Main St., Fairport. Followed by Fairport Urban Renewal Agency and Fairport Local Development Corporation meetings.

Chili Historic Preservation Board: 7 p.m. July 19, Chili Town Hall, 3333 Chili Ave., Rochester. Visit townofchili.org for information.

Gates Historical Society: 7 p.m. July 19, Gates Town Hall Annex, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Valerie O’Hara will discuss the history of stained glass, and show what it takes to design, create and repair stained glass windows. Free.

JULY 20

“Today’s Car Buying Challenges”: 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. July 20 via Zoom. For Webster Chamber of Commerce members. Randy Henderson and Don Chaffin from Henderson Ford will answer car-buying questions you may have at this point in time. Visit bit.ly/2SRYXaP to register.

Visiting Author Series: 7:30 p.m. July 20. Writers & Books will Lilly Dancyger, author of “Negative Space,” for a virtual reading and conversation. Free. Visit wab.org to register.

JULY 21-AUG. 4

Hopeman Carillon Summer Concert Series: 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through Aug. 4, Eastman Quadrangle, University of Rochester’s River Campus, 500 Wilson Blvd., Rochester. Bring folding chairs, blankets, snacks or picnics. Lineup: Frank DellaPenna (July 21), Julie Zhu (July 28) and Claire Janezic (Aug. 4). Free. Visit facebook.com/HopemanCarillon for information.

JULY 22-23

“Nothin’ But the Blues”: 7:30 p.m. July 22-23, Center Stage, 1100 Ayrault Road, Fairport. Shayne Steele returns to Rochester with her style of soul and blues honoring Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan, Aretha Frankling and more with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra. $48-$160. For information: rpo.org or 585-454-2100.