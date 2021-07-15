To submit items to be published as part of the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com. Visit monroecopost.com for a complete listing of calendar items, including Rochester events.

JULY 16-AUG. 27

Farmington Farmers Market: 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays until Aug. 27, Post Office Plaza, 1560 state Route 332, Farmington. Email farmingtonfarmmarket@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/farmingtonfarmmarket for information.

JULY 17

Ögwe’öweh — “Original People” POP-UP Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 17, Seneca Art & Culture Center, 7000 County Road 41, Victor. Enjoy demonstrations by Bill Crouse and Carrie Hill, and storytelling with Perry Ground. Free. Visit ganondagan.org for information.

Chicken BBQ: 3:30 p.m. July 17, Victor United Methodist Church, 106 E. Main St., Victor. Drive-thru only. $12.

JULY 18

Danen Kane with special guest Holly Kluge: 6 p.m. July 18, Farmington United Methodist Church, 5925 County Road 41, Farmington. Kane is a touring Christian artist specializing in original music concerts, leading worship for churches, conferences and youth ministries. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for this outdoor event. Free.

JULY 19

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. July 19, Willowbrook Christian Church, 619 High St., Victor. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

JULY 21

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 21, Eastview Mall Center Court, 7979 Pittsford-Victor Road, Victor. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

JULY 21-AUG. 25

Cruise Nights: 5 p.m. on Wednesdays through Aug. 25, Twin Elder Brewery, 160 School St., Victor. Enjoy live music, giveaways, food and drinks. Visit twinelderbrewery.com for information.

JULY 21-OCT. 27

Victor Farmers Market: 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays through Oct. 27, Victor Village Hall, 60 E. Main St., Victor. No dogs allowed. Shoppers should wear a mask.

JULY 24

Chicken BBQ: 11 a.m. July 24, Roseland Shopping Center, 3225 state Route 364, Canandaigua. Dinners consist of a half-chicken, macaroni salad, coleslaw, salt potatoes and roll from Gale-Wyn Catering. Chicken-only option available. Proceeds benefit the Finger Lakes Thoroughbred Adoption Program. $8-$10. For information: fltap.org or 585-924-9510.

Ögwe’öweh — “Original People” POP-UP Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 24, Seneca Art & Culture Center, 7000 County Road 41, Victor. Enjoy demonstrations by Dan Hill and Hayden Haynes, and a performance by Bill Crouse and the Allegany River Dancers. Free. Visit ganondagan.org for information.