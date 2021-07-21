LIBRARY NOTES: Irondequoit, Penfield and Webster

Irondequoit Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Registration ends for Tiny Succulent Terrariums for Teens (2 to 3 p.m. July 27): via Zoom. For ages 13-18. Everyone will receive a glass bowl, live succulent, sand and decorations. Registration required by July 22.

Tween Anime Club: 4 to 5 p.m. July 22 via Zoom. For ages 9-12. Each month features a new activity such as drawing challenges or anime-themed games. Registration required.

Outdoor Empowered Tween Yoga: 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. July 26. For grades 4-6. Led by trauma-informed yoga and movement instructor Erin Moriah R. Wafer. Registration required.

Outdoor Empowered Teen Yoga: 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. July 26. For grades 7-12. Led by trauma-informed yoga and movement instructor Erin Moriah R. Wafer. Registration required.

The Hoopla Huddle: 6 to 7 p.m. July 26 via Zoom. For adults. Come prepared to discuss “The Inner Life of Animals” by Peter Wohlleben. Registration required.

Teen Book Club: 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. July 28. For ages 13-18. Join Emily on the lawn for snacks and book talks. Bring a blanket or chair and a book you are currently reading. Registration required.

IPL Genealogy Group: 7 to 8 p.m. July 28 via Zoom. For adults. Learn some tips on how to determine if your ancestor was in the Civil War using (mostly) free resources. Led by Brian Rhinehart, of Rhinehart Roots Genealogy. Registration required.

Teen Anime Club: 4 to 5 p.m. July 29 via Zoom. For ages 13-18. Registration required.

Storytime Yoga: 11 to 11:30 a.m. July 31. For parents and children ages 3-7. This class brings books to life with yoga poses and music. Registration required.

Ongoing

Outdoor Storytime: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Bring a blanket/chairs, and join us for stories and songs on the library lawn (weather-permitting).

Call 585-336-6060 or visit irondequoitlibrary.org for information.

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Telling Tales Writing Group: 1 to 2 p.m. July 22 via Zoom. For grades 3-6. Join other writers and Miss Natalie for fun writing games and prompts. Registration required.

Tails & Tunes with Missy Reed: 11 to 11:30 a.m. July 23 via Zoom. For ages 7 and younger with their families. Enjoy animal-themed songs while you dance, sing or howl along. Have a scarf, shaker instrument and stuff animal nearby, if possible. Registration required.

Ninety Feet Under (virtual): 7 to 8:30 p.m. July 29. For adults. Retired math teacher John Strazzabosco will discuss “What Poverty Does to People” when it comes to socioeconomic class misunderstanding, language use, chromosomes under attack and trauma-induced hormone problems. Registration required.

Drawing Folk Tails with Scott Gibala-Broxholm (virtual): July 30. For grades K-6 and their families. Learn how to draw various animals from different folk tales from around the world. Registration required.

Ongoing

Adult Summer Reading Program: through Aug. 6. For ages 18 and older. Complete one raffle slip for each book read to be eligible for weekly prizes. Theme: Tails & Tales.

Summer Family Story Time (virtual): through Aug. 7. For preschool children and their families. Register to receive a video link for a story time program each week.

Summer Writing Club: 3 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through July 27 via Zoom. For grades 7-10. Delve into the minds of your favorite animals and go on wild adventures in a different habitat every week. Registration required.

Tails & Tales at Penfield Public Library: through Aug. 5. For children entering grades K-6. Read every week, log your minutes, win prizes and have fun! Look for weekly programs throughout the summer. Registration required.

Tails & Tales Craft (virtual): Mondays through Aug. 2. For children entering grades K-4. Join our children’s librarians for a themed story and craft. Registration required.

Teen Summer Reading and Learning Program: through Aug. 6. For tweens and teens entering grades 6-12. Pick up a bingo board at the Information Desk. Complete reading and activity challenges for a chance to win weekly prize raffles. Theme: Tails & Tales.

Wednesday Crafternoons: 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays through Aug. 4 via Zoom. For teens and tweens entering grades 6-12. Pick up supply kits at the library. Themes: “Terrariums” (July 28) and “Faux Stained Glass Craft” (Aug. 4). Registration required.

The library is seeking volunteers in grades 6-12 who want to write book reviews for the “PPL YA Lit Reviews” blog. Email lyla.grills@libraryweb.org for information.

The Friends of the Penfield Public Library organized a surplus book section of donated books behind the photocopier. The suggested donation is 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardcovers. Place donations in the wooden container at the display.

Call 585-340-8720 or visit penfield.libraryweb.org for information.

Webster Public Library announced the following programs.

Will Cleveland, Beer Columnist and Public Safety Watchdog: 7 to 8 p.m. July 22 via Zoom. Will Cleveland will discuss what’s fermenting in the Rochester beer scene. Registration required.

Dance Party: 9:30 to 10 a.m. July 27, Harmony Park Amphitheater, 10 Foster Drive, Webster. For ages 5 and younger.

Outdoor Pop-Up Book Sale: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 31. Stop by the parking lot and shop for gently used nonfiction and fiction books. Hardcover books are $1 and paperpacks are two for $1, cash or check only.

Ongoing

Giant Candy Land: Families and small groups can register for time slots to make their way through a live-action version of this board game.

Rascal’s Captivating Caper: through Aug. 7. Rascal will release his riddle each Monday on the library’s Facebook page. Teams have until the next Sunday at noon to find where he is hiding in each town park (start near park entrances). Take a picture with him and send it to the library. Registration required.

Storytime: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Harmony Park Amphitheater, 10 Foster Drive, Webster. For ages 5 and younger.

Call 585-872-7075 or visit websterlibrary.org for information.