BULLETIN BOARD: Calendar of events

JULY 23-AUG. 27

Farmington Farmers Market: 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays until Aug. 27, Post Office Plaza, 1560 state Route 332, Farmington. Email farmingtonfarmmarket@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/farmingtonfarmmarket for information.

JULY 24

Chicken BBQ: 11 a.m. July 24, Roseland Shopping Center, 3225 state Route 364, Canandaigua. Dinners consist of a half-chicken, macaroni salad, coleslaw, salt potatoes and roll from Gale-Wyn Catering. Chicken-only option available. Proceeds benefit the Finger Lakes Thoroughbred Adoption Program. $8-$10. For information: fltap.org or 585-924-9510.

Ögwe’öweh — “Original People” POP-UP Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 24, Seneca Art & Culture Center, 7000 County Road 41, Victor. Enjoy demonstrations by Dan Hill and Hayden Haynes, and a performance by Bill Crouse and the Allegany River Dancers. Free. Visit ganondagan.org for information.

JULY 28-AUG. 25

Cruise Nights: 5 p.m. on Wednesdays through Aug. 25, Twin Elder Brewery, 160 School St., Victor. Enjoy live music, giveaways, food and drinks. Visit twinelderbrewery.com for information.

JULY 28-OCT. 27

Victor Farmers Market: 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays through Oct. 27, Victor Village Hall, 60 E. Main St., Victor. No dogs allowed. Shoppers should wear a mask.

JULY 29-AUG. 5

Sid Partington Memorial Concert Series: 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Aug. 5, Victor Municipal Park, 6680 Paparone Drive, Victor. For all ages. Lineup: Hey Mabel (July 29), and Marc Berger and Ride (Aug. 5). Free.

JULY 31

Ögwe’öweh — “Original People” POP-UP Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 31, Seneca Art & Culture Center, 7000 County Road 41, Victor. Enjoy demonstrations by Ronnie Reitter and Mike Jones, and Native flute music by Dan Hill. Free. Visit ganondagan.org for information.