Genesee Country Village announces summer activities

COURTESY OF GENESEE COUNTRY VILLAGE & MUSEUM

The summer season is in full swing at Genesee Country Village & Museum, and the month of August offers a full lineup of programs, events and concerts on the Great Meadow.

The Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays-Sundays, and presents daily programming in the Historic Village, opportunities to interact with costumed historic interpreters and see 19th-century trades in action, meet farm animals, enjoy lunch or a craft beer in the Depot Restaurant and Freight House Pub, and shop in the Flint Hill Store.

Three works of fiction will be brought to life during A Novel Weekend on Aug. 7-8 in the Village. Visitors during this literary-themed weekend can participate in dancing lessons, themed crafts, a costume contest, hands-on activities, a spelling bee competition, book readings and a book sale.

“Diary of an Early American Boy” by Eric Sloane will play out in the Pioneer Settlement with nail-making in the Blacksmith’s Shop, tin ornaments in the Tin Shop and hands-on building block activities. The Center Village will celebrate Jane Austen’s “Emma” with regency-style dance lessons, themed garden tours, a live dressing and special treats in the historic Confectionery. Activities in the Gaslight District for Larissa Theule’s “Born to Ride: A Story About Bicycle Face” will include programs related to the wearing of bloomers, women’s suffrage and a cockade craft.

Thursdays in August are Kids Free Days at the Museum for visitors ages 12 and younger. Children’s activities in the Historic Village include visits with animals on the farm, demonstrations by costumed interpreters, historic games on the Village Square, exhibitions in the John L. Wehle Gallery and trails at the Nature Center.

The Summer Sunset Series will continue from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 13 with The GateSwingers and Aug. 27 with The Pearlz Band. The Freight House Pub and deck will be open for drinks, and the Depot Restaurant will be open for dinner, snacks and ice cream.

Outdoor and deck seating will be available, or visitors can bring a chair or blanket to sit on the Great Meadow. The Museum closes at 9 p.m. during the Summer Sunset Series and the Historic Village will be closed to visitors during these events.

The Museum will dig into the country’s musical roots during Fiddlers’ Fair & Making Music Weekend on Aug. 21-22. Visitors can settle in to hear live music, enjoy food and drinks, wander the Historic Village and spend the day immersed in live musical performances.

Call 585-538-6822 or visit gcv.org for information and tickets.