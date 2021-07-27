LIBRARY NOTES: Irondequoit, Penfield and Webster

Irondequoit Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Teen Anime Club: 4 to 5 p.m. July 29 via Zoom. For ages 13-18. Registration required.

Storytime Yoga: 11 to 11:30 a.m. July 31. For parents and children ages 3-7. This class brings books to life with yoga poses and music. Registration required.

Registration ends for Practice SAT (10 a.m. Aug. 4): For grades 10-12. Take an official, full-length test under proctored conditions via Zoom. Registration required by Aug. 2.

Outdoor Empowered Tween Yoga: 4:30 p.m. Aug. 2. For grades 4-6. Led by trauma-informed yoga and movement instructor Erin Moriah R Wafer. Bring a mat or towel. Registration required.

Outdoor Empowered Teen Yoga: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 2. For grades 7-12. Led by trauma-informed yoga and movement instructor Erin Moriah R Wafer. Bring a mat or towel. Registration required.

Ongoing

Outdoor Storytime: 10:30 a.m. on Mondays-Tuesdays and 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Bring a blanket/chairs, and join us for stories and songs on the library lawn (weather-permitting).

Call 585-336-6060 or visit irondequoitlibrary.org for information.

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Ninety Feet Under (virtual): 7 to 8:30 p.m. July 29. For adults. Retired math teacher John Strazzabosco will discuss “What Poverty Does to People” when it comes to socioeconomic class misunderstanding, language use, chromosomes under attack and trauma-induced hormone problems. Registration required.

Drawing Folk Tails with Scott Gibala-Broxholm (virtual): July 30. For grades K-6 and their families. Learn how to draw various animals from different folk tales from around the world. Registration required.

Tails & Tales Craft (virtual): Aug. 2. For children entering grades K-4. Join our children’s librarians for a themed story and craft. Registration required.

Sweet Bites (virtual): noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 3. For adults. Enjoy a taste of poetry over the lunch hour. Registration required.

Health Care Navigator: 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3. For adults. Get help from a certified counselor to enroll via the New York State of Health Marketplace. Call to register.

Wednesday Crafternoon: 3 to 4 p.m. Aug. 4 via Zoom. For teens and tweens entering grades 6-12. Pick up supply kits at the library. Theme: “Faux Stained-Glass Craft.” Registration required.

Unlocking Classical Music (virtual): 7 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 5. For adults. Herb Smith, guest conductor and third trumpet of the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, will help you interpret and unlock the language of classical music. Registration required.

Story Time with Assemblymember Lunsford: 11 a.m. Aug. 6, Penfield Amphitheater, Veterans Memorial Park, 3100 Atlantic Ave., Penfield. For preschoolers and their families. Registration required.

Ongoing

Adult Summer Reading Program: through Aug. 6. For ages 18 and older. Complete one raffle slip for each book read to be eligible for weekly prizes. Theme: Tails & Tales.

Summer Family Story Time (virtual): through Aug. 7. For preschool children and their families. Register to receive a video link for a story time program each week.

Tails & Tales at Penfield Public Library: through Aug. 5. For children entering grades K-6. Read every week, log your minutes, win prizes and have fun! Look for weekly programs throughout the summer. Registration required.

Teen Summer Reading and Learning Program: through Aug. 6. For tweens and teens entering grades 6-12. Pick up a bingo board at the Information Desk. Complete reading and activity challenges for a chance to win weekly prize raffles. Theme: Tails & Tales.

The library is seeking volunteers in grades 6-12 who want to write book reviews for the “PPL YA Lit Reviews” blog. Email lyla.grills@libraryweb.org for information.

The Friends of the Penfield Public Library organized a surplus book section of donated books behind the photocopier. The suggested donation is 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardcovers. Place donations in the wooden container at the display.

Call 585-340-8720 or visit penfield.libraryweb.org for information.

Webster Public Library announced the following program.

Family Bingo at North Ponds Park: 10 to 11:30 a.m. July 30. For all ages. Bring the entire family to North Ponds Park and play bingo for book prizes.

Outdoor Pop-Up Book Sale: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 31. Stop by the parking lot and shop for gently used nonfiction and fiction books. Hardcover books are $1 and paperbacks are two for $1, cash or check only.

Evening Storytime at Harmony Park: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 4, Harmony Park Amphitheater, 10 Foster Drive, Webster. Enjoy a half-hour of songs, stories and rhymes.

In this Moment: 7 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5 via Zoom. Herb Smith, guest conductor and third trumpet of the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, will help you interpret and unlock the language of classical music. Registration required.

Tie Dye Fun: 10 a.m. Aug. 6. For ages 8 and older. Bring a white T-shirt or other small white item to tie-dye. Children ages 9 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required.

Ongoing

Animal Camp: 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, Aug. 4-25. For grades 4-12. Themes: “Pom-Pom Sheep” (Aug. 4), “Finger Knit Snakes” (Aug. 11), “Sock Cats” (Aug. 18) and “Book Hedgehogs” (Aug. 25). Registration required.

Rascal’s Captivating Caper: through Aug. 7. Rascal will release his riddle each Monday on the library’s Facebook page. Teams have until the next Sunday at noon to find where he is hiding in each town park (start near park entrances). Take a picture with him and send it to the library. Registration required.

Sit & Stitch: 3:30 p.m. on Mondays. Bring your yarn and needles or hook.

Storytime: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Harmony Park Amphitheater, 10 Foster Drive, Webster. For ages 5 and younger.

Call 585-872-7075 or visit websterlibrary.org for information.