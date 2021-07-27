Open house scheduled for Gates respite program

COURTESY OF PEOPLE INC.

People Inc. will provide an overview of the Buffalo Road Afternoon Respite Program, 1860 Buffalo Road, Gates, during an open house for care coordinators, teachers and families from 2 to 7 p.m. Aug. 5.

The program is open to youth ages 11-21 with developmental disabilities who meet eligibility criteria as set by the New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities. Various opportunities for socialization are provided, along with assistance with homework, movies, basketball, sensory activities and board games.

The program operates from 2 to 6 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays and is free pending OPWDD eligibility. Transportation is provided by the Gates Chili Central School District. Interested families from other school districts will need to provide their own transportation. Call 585-719-3415 for information.