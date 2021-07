COURTESY OF TRINITY EPISCOPAL CHURCH

Trinity Episcopal Church, 3450 W. Ridge Road, Rochester, will hold a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12-14.

The sale will include clothing, housewares, books, jewelry, games, toys, furniture, holiday decorations, sporting goods and tools. Everything is 50% off on Aug. 14.

The facilities are handicapped-accessible. Call 585-225-7848 for information.