East Rochester Wine & Walk slated for Aug. 14

COURTESY OF EAST ROCHESTER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

East Rochester Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the East Rochester Wine & Food Walk on Aug. 14 to benefit the Brenton Jacob Memorial Fund.

Participants can pick up their glasses and passports starting at 4 p.m. at the Eyer Building, 317 Main St. The Walk will run from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Main/West Commercial area. The event will continue with a concert by Back in Town from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Eyer Building, weather-permitting.

Tickets are $20 and online sales end at noon that day. On-site purchases will be cash only. Visit erchamber.org for information.