LIBRARY NOTES: Brighton and Mendon

Brighton Memorial Library announced the upcoming programs.

Chalk the Walk: July 30, Aug. 6. Register to reserve a square of sidewalk outside of the library.

Friday Movie Night in a Bag: July 30, Aug. 6. Register to receive a family-friendly feature film, documentary or TV show, as well as a bag of popcorn.

Friday Fundays with Miss Jen: 10:30 a.m. July 30, Aug. 6. For ages 8-12. Theme: “Steampunk Animal Sculpture” (July 30) and “Teddy Bear Picnic” (Aug. 6). Registration required.

“The Code of Handsome Lake”: 11 a.m. Aug. 1. Enjoy the YouTube premiere of local history author Michael Keene’s “The Code of Handsome Lake: The Seneca Prophet Who Saved a Nation,” which tells the story of a Seneca Indian who established a new religion in the 18th century that is still practiced to this day. Free. Call or email deena.viviani@libraryweb.org to register.

Sunshine & Stories: 9 a.m. Aug. 2. For all ages with a caregiver. Join Miss Elissa by the playground for a socially distant story time, weather-permitting (check Facebook after 8:30 a.m. for status). Masks required for ages 3 and older. Bring a blanket for outdoor seating.

Practice ACT with Chariot Learning: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 3. For grades 9-12. Masks required. Bring two No. 2 pencils, erasers, a calculator, a drink and snack, and tissues, if needed. Teens will score the multiple choice portion of the exams. Call or email deena.viviani@libraryweb.org to register.

“The Grotesque 10”: 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 3 via Zoom. Photographer Mathew Duman will discuss “Amazing Architectural Sculpture from 10 American Colleges and Universities.” Call or email deena.viviani@libraryweb.org to register.

Ongoing

Adult Summer Learning: through Aug. 13. Register for your bingo board, and log your reading and activities for a chance to win prizes.

Meet the iPad: through Oct. 19 via YouTube. Learn the basics of the iPad with technology instructor Daniel Jones.

Read to Lily: 4 p.m. on Thursdays via Google Meet. Lily, a beagle mix therapy dog, is ready to listen to stories. Call or email caitlyn.stahovic@libraryweb.org to register.

Tails & Tales Summer Learning and Reading: through Aug. 13. For all ages. Register for weekly Summer Learning Bingo challenges.

Talewise: Aliens, Escape from the Earth: through July 31. Join us as two curious kids venture into the desert to investigate when a mysterious object falls from the sky during a meteor shower ... and find themselves mixed up with visitors from another planet.

Talewise: Unicorns, Break the Cage: Aug. 1-31. Go on a wild adventure about two kids who visit the city zoo and discover all sorts of incredible animals, including a horse who knows in its heart that it’s truly a unicorn.

Talking is Teaching Bundles: For parents and caregivers with children ages 4 and younger. Sign up for monthly bundles that include calendars of activity ideas and learning tips, sheets of songs and rhymes, extension activities, books based on the theme and music CDs.

Teen Summer Learning Program: through Aug. 13. Register for a bingo board, and log in your completed reading and activities for a chance to win book prizes. Look for weekly crafts and activities on the curbside pickup table.

Virtual Storytime Live with Miss Devin: 11 a.m. on Wednesdays via Facebook. Video will be available for 24 hours.

Virtual Bedtime Stories with Miss Devin: 7 p.m. on Thursdays via Facebook. Video will be available for 24 hours.

Call 585-784-5300 or visit brightonlibrary.org for information.

Mendon Public Library announced the following programs.

Story Time: 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, Harry Allen Park, 23 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls. For preschoolers and their caretakers. Stop by the Village Gazebo for stories, songs and a craft. Masks required.

The Friends of the Mendon Public Library are offering handmade book-themed face masks for adults ($8) and children ($7). Three masks of any size cost $20. Cash and checks are accepted.

Tails & Tales Summer Reading: through Aug. 13. Reading incentives are available for kids, teens and adults. Kids ages 11 and younger can record their reading in a log for a book light and complete weekly bingo boards for prizes. Grab-and-go story kits available each week. Teens can enter a drawing for one of four $25 Visa cards by submitting review entries, along with weekly bingo boards. Teen book kits available each week. Adults can win a $50 Honeoye Falls Market Place gift card by submitting book review entries and completing bingo boards. Adult book kits available each week.

Visit mendonlibrary.org for information.