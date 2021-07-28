LIBRARY NOTES: Gates and Parma

Gates Public Library announced the following programs.

Wondermakers: 6 to 6:45 p.m. July 29. Join the Wondermakers for an evening of folktales from Kenya, Puerto Rico and Turkey, featuring Rabbit, Lion, Leopard, The Queen Bee and lots of dogs and turtles. Registration required.

#ReadWomen Book Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 29 via Zoom. Come prepared to discuss “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult. Registration required.

Author presentation: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2. Historian, professor and author Derek Maxfield will discuss his book, “Hellmira: The Union’s Most Infamous Civil War Prison Camp — Elmira, NY.”

Teen Book Club: Aug. 5. For teens and adults. The group is reading “Legendborn” by Tracy Deonn. Registration required.

Learn Python with ROC Code: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 6. For all ages. Students will create a simple, fun, beginner-level project or game that will get them started on their coding journey. Registration required.

Family Outdoor Movie Night: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6.

Ongoing

Baby Story Time: 9:30 a.m. on Mondays. For ages 2 and younger with a caregiver. Stories, songs, fingerplays and play time.

Chess Club for Kids: 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. For ages 17 and younger. Registration required.

Curbside Pick-up: Email your title requests to gatesreference@libraryweb.org or call with your list during business hours at 585-247-6446. Book drop accepts returns 24/7.

Emergency Broadband Benefit: This FCC program helps families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic. Contact our reference librarians or visit fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit for information.

Friends of GPL Bookstore: Stop in and choose from an ever-changing selection of books, magazines, movies and music.

Minecraft Club: 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Call or check the Facebook page for the link to join the library’s Minecraft Realm. Registration requested.

Storytime with Hannah: 10:15 a.m. on Tuesdays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Program includes stories, songs, fingerplays, circle games, toys and a snack.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 a.m. on Mondays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Program includes stories, songs, fingerplays, circle games, toys and a snack.

Time for Tots: 10:15 a.m. on Wednesdays. For ages 1-5 with a caregiver. Enjoy 40 minutes of free play with toys, followed by a short story time.

Tuesday Crafts for Teens and Tweens: Tuesdays. Pick up a different prepackaged craft. All can be brought to the car through curbside pickup.

During these continually changing times, visit gateslibrary.org for updates on available services.

Parma Public Library announced the following programs.

Bestsellers Book Club: 6 p.m. Aug. 3. This month’s title is “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman. Registration required.

Ongoing

Storytime at the Gazebo: 10 a.m. on Mondays. Join Mr. Matthew in the gazebo outside the Hilton Community Center for stories, songs and silliness.

Virtual Craft Storytime: 10 a.m. on Fridays via Facebook. Families can pick up a craft kit on Mondays, and Mr. Matthew will read a story and show viewers how to assemble the craft on Fridays.

Call 585-392-8350 or visit parmapubliclibrary.org for information.