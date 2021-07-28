Registration open for Penfield golf tournament

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

The 29th annual charity golf tournament sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Penfield-Perinton Foundation, town of Penfield staff and Penfield Rotary Club will be held on Sept. 27 at Shadow Lake Golf Club, 1850 Five Mile Line Road.

Registration will run from 9 to 10:30 a.m., followed by lunch and a shotgun start at 11:30 a.m. Dinner will be at 5 p.m., with a raffle and awards ceremony at 5:30 p.m.

Lunch, golf and dinner will cost $130. There is a dinner only option for $35. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Call 585-746-2500 or email sujoee@gmail.com for information.