ROCHESTER AREA EVENTS

To submit items for the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

JULY 29

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 29, Northridge Church, 2052 St. Paul St., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Rochester Croquet Club: 10 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. July 29, Grace & Truth SportsPark, 373 N. Greece Road, Hilton. Call 585-474-3753 or email roccroquet@gmail.com to register.

Concerts at St. Joseph’s Park: 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. July 29, St. Joseph’s Park, 118 Pleasant St., Rochester. Presented by the Landmark Society of Western New York with Eastman Community Music School. Bring camp chairs or blankets. Lineup: Trio Rosa Boemia. Free.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. July 29, YMCA Maplewood, 25 Driving Park, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1:30 to 6 p.m. July 29, Marketplace Mall, One Miracle Mile Drive, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Monroe County Planning Board: 3:30 p.m. July 29, CityPlace, 50 W. Main St., Suite 1150, Rochester.

Movies in the Parks: July 29, Webster Park, 255 Holt Road, Webster. “The Wizard of Oz” will begin at dusk near the playground. Event includes themed giveaways and food trucks. Free.

JULY 29-31

“Master Graphics”: through July 31, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. By Zao Wou Ki, Bernard Buffet, Edouard Manet, Salvador Dali and Henry Moore. Free. For information: internationalartacquisitions.com or 585-264-1440.

JULY 29-AUG. 1

MESS-tival: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Aug. 1, Rochester Museum & Science Center, 657 East Ave., Rochester. Activities are included in museum admission. Visit rmsc.org for information.

JULY 29-AUG. 7

Arena Art Group exhibition: through Aug. 7, Bevier Gallery at Rochester Institute of Technology, 73 Lomb Memorial Drive, Rochester. View a collection of contemporary art by 41 members of the Arena Art Group. Gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Visit arenaartgroup.org for information or to view the virtual gallery.

JULY 29-SEPT. 2

Party in the Park: 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Sept. 2, Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square, 353 Court St., Rochester. Lineup: Ripe and The Nude Party (July 29); Almost Queen (Aug. 5); Third World and Root Shock (Aug. 19); Eric Krasno and Larkin Poe (Aug. 26); and Zac Brown Tribute Band and Blue Sky Brothers (Sept. 2). $7. Visit rochesterevents.com/party-in-the-park for information.

JULY 29-SEPT. 10

“Portraits of the Frontline”: on Tuesdays-Sundays through Sept. 10, Pittsford Fine Art, 4 N. Main St., Pittsford. Fairport native Julia Maddalina created 100 portraits of frontline health care professionals during the pandemic. Visit pittsfordfineart.com for information.

JULY 30

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 30, Gates Town Hall, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 30, Body by Summer, 48 N. Main St., Brockport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 30, Winton Public Library, 611 N. Winton Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 5 p.m. July 30, Community Christian Church, 2647 Chili Ave., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

JULY 31

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 31, Henrietta Recreation Center, 605 Calkins Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Rochester Croquet Club: 10 a.m. July 31, Grace & Truth SportsPark, 373 N. Greece Road, Hilton. Call 585-474-3753 or email roccroquet@gmail.com to register.

AUG. 1

“Preservation Roadshow”: 1 p.m. Aug. 1, Greece Museum, 595 Long Pond Road, Rochester. Preservation expert Kate Jacus will gives an overview of archival storage options that will help preserve family heirlooms for generations. Bring a lawn chair. Visit greecehistoricalsociety.org for information.

AUG. 1-31

“Cloud Wandering”: Aug. 1-31, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. Arno Arrak’s work is all about the sky, his wandering clouds drift over the sunset landscape. Free. For information: internationalartacquisitions.com or 585-264-1440.

Fairport Scavenger Tree Hunt: Aug. 1-31. The Fairport Tree Board challenges you to find 14 trees throughout the village, each marked with a green ribbon. When you find one, check out the attached Tree Card for a blue box listing one of the parts of a tree. Record each tree part on the back of the map worksheet to help you solve this year’s puzzle. Email fairporttreehunt@gmail.com for information.

AUG. 1-NOV. 21

Brighton Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays through Nov. 21, Brighton High School, 1150 S. Winton Road, Rochester. Face masks and social distancing required. Visit brightonfarmersmarket.org for information.

AUG. 2

Chili Conservation Board: 7 p.m. Aug. 2, Chili Town Hall, 3333 Chili Ave., Rochester. Visit townofchili.org for information.

AUG. 3

Line dance lessons: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Penfield American Legion, 1707 Penfield Road, Penfield.

Chili Drainage Committee: 7 p.m. Aug. 3, Chili Highway Garage, 200 Beaver Road, Rochester. Visit townofchili.org for information.

AUG. 4

Best Dressed Burger and Hot Dog Cookout: noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 4, Castle Pointe at Baywinde, 200 Kidd Castle Way, Webster. Attendees can dress their burger or hot dog with their favorite toppings. Call 585-670-7185 or email rjaffarian@seniorlifestyle.com to register.

Hopeman Carillon Summer Concert Series: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 4, Eastman Quadrangle, University of Rochester’s River Campus, 500 Wilson Blvd., Rochester. Bring folding chairs, blankets, snacks or picnics. Lineup: Claire Janezic. Free. Visit facebook.com/HopemanCarillon for information.

AUG. 5

First Responders Cookout: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 5, Castle Pointe at Baywinde, 200 Kidd Castle Way, Webster. Firefighters, police officers, EMTs, veterans and other first responders are invited to stop by for a to-go hamburger or Zweigle’s hot dog with chips and a drink.

Chili Traffic and Safety Committee: 7 p.m. Aug. 5, Chili Highway Garage, 200 Beaver Road, Rochester. Visit townofchili.org for information.

Movies in the Parks: Aug. 5, Genesee Valley Park, 1000 E. River Road, Rochester. “Black Panther” will begin at dusk near the Round House shelter area. Event includes themed giveaways and food trucks. Free.

AUG. 5-26

Hochstein at High Falls: 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. on Thursdays, Aug. 5-26, Granite Mills Park, 74 Browns Race, Rochester. Located near the Pont de Rennes Bridge. Bring your own seating and lunch. Lineup: Hanna PK Duo (Aug. 5), Jackson Cavalier (Aug. 12), The White Hots (Aug. 19) and The Mambo Kings (Aug. 26). Visit hochstein.org for information.

AUG. 7

Pop-up Palooza: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 7, Brockport Welcome Center, 11 Water St., Brockport. Hosted by Rochester Accessible Adventures. Explore the Erie Canalway Water Trail and Canalway Trail. Standard and adaptive kayaking and cycling equipment available. Visit rochesteraccessibleadventures.org/event/pop-up-palooza to register.