BULLETIN BOARD: Calendar of Events

To submit items to be published as part of the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com. Visit monroecopost.com for a complete listing of calendar items, including Rochester events.

JULY 30-AUG. 27

Farmington Farmers Market: 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays until Aug. 27, Post Office Plaza, 1560 state Route 332, Farmington. Email farmingtonfarmmarket@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/farmingtonfarmmarket for information.

JULY 31

Ögwe’öweh — “Original People” POP-UP Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 31, Seneca Art & Culture Center, 7000 County Road 41, Victor. Enjoy demonstrations by Ronnie Reitter and Mike Jones, and Native flute music by Dan Hill. Free. Visit ganondagan.org for information.

AUG. 1

Mountain Bike Scavenger Hunt: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 1, Dryer Road Park, 7405 Dryer Road, Victor. For ages 17 and younger. Gather as many trail QR codes to be eligible for nine prizes. $10. Visit bikereg.com to register or fullmoonvista.com for information.

AUG. 2

American Red Cross blood drive: 1:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 2, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 888 Victor-Egypt Road, Victor. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

AUG. 4-25

Cruise Nights: 5 p.m. on Wednesdays through Aug. 25, Twin Elder Brewery, 160 School St., Victor. Enjoy live music, giveaways, food and drinks. Visit twinelderbrewery.com for information.

AUG. 4-OCT. 27

Victor Farmers Market: 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays through Oct. 27, Victor Village Hall, 60 E. Main St., Victor. No dogs allowed. Shoppers should wear a mask.

AUG. 5

Sid Partington Memorial Concert Series: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 5, Victor Municipal Park, 6680 Paparone Drive, Victor. For all ages. Lineup: Marc Berger and Ride. Free.

AUG. 9-SEPT. 8

Registration for Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day (7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11): Farmington Highway Department, 985 Hook Road, Farmington. For Ontario County residents. Registration is open from Aug. 9 to Sept. 8. No business or farm waste will be accepted. Free. For information: 585-394-3977, ext. 427.