OFC Creations to present ‘Boogie Down Brunch’
COURTESY OF OFC CREATIONS
OFC Creations Theatre Center, 3450 Winton Place, Rochester, will present "Boogie Down Brunch" with Rochester native Jason Ostrowski at 10:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Aug. 22.
This 70-minute show takes place in the lounge as Ostrowski performs “American Pie,” “Hotel California,” “Oh, What a Night (December ‘63)” and “Old Time Rock and Roll,” among other hits of the 1970s.
Tickets start at $35 and include brunch from Tasteful Connections — breakfast sandwiches, potatoes, muffins and bottomless coffee, tea and hot chocolate. The bar will serve mimosas, poinsettias, mocha and caramel frappes, and juice for an additional charge.
Call 585-667-0954 or visit ofccreations.com for information.