LIBRARY NOTES: Brighton and Mendon

Brighton Memorial Library announced the upcoming programs.

Chalk the Walk: Aug. 6, 13. Register online to reserve a square of sidewalk outside the library.

Family Movie Night in a Bag: Aug. 6, 13. Register for a bag that can include a family-friendly feature film, documentary, PBS Kids TV show and a bag of popcorn. Library materials will be charged to your account for the usual one-week loan period.

Friday Funday with Miss Jen: noon Aug. 6. Enjoy a teddy bear picnic with bear masks, bear stories and a Teddy Graham snack, or bring your own lunch. Weather-permitting in the field next to the library; check Facebook by 9 a.m. for status.

Sunshine & Stories: 9 a.m. Aug. 9. For all ages with a caregiver. Join Miss Elissa by the playground for a socially distant story time, weather-permitting (check Facebook after 8:30 a.m. for status). Masks required for ages 3 and older. Bring a blanket for outdoor seating.

Book Discussion Group: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 10. For adults. This month’s title is “The Searcher” by Tana French. Call or email jude.hyzen@libraryweb.org to register.

Registration ends for Parent SAT/ACT Q&A (6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11): Hear a full review of the state of the SAT and ACT, their importance in the admissions process and how the situation is evolving right now. Registration required by 1 p.m. Aug. 10.

“Putting Faces to Places”: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 12 via Zoom. For adults. Learn “The History Behind the Rochester Region’s Geography,” such as Native American settlement patterns and infrastructure, early 19th-century land speculation and development, and changing trade routes and economic activities. Call or email deena.viviani@libraryweb.org to register.

Pathways to a High School Equivalency Diploma and ESL Classes: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12. Learn about your options for earning your high school equivalency diploma and opportunities for ESL classes with Arlene Meyer from Monroe 1 BOCES. Call or email deena.viviani@libraryweb.org to register.

“The Best of the Fest”: 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 13. Watch a variety of short films deemed “The Best of the Fest” by viewers of past Rochester International Film Festivals.

Ongoing

Adult Summer Learning: through Aug. 13. Register for your bingo board, and log your reading and activities for a chance to win prizes.

Meet the iPad: through Oct. 19 via YouTube. Learn the basics of the iPad with technology instructor Daniel Jones.

Read to Lily: 4 p.m. on Thursdays via Google Meet. Lily, a beagle mix therapy dog, is ready to listen to stories. Call or email caitlyn.stahovic@libraryweb.org to register.

Tails & Tales Summer Learning and Reading: through Aug. 13. For all ages. Register for weekly Summer Learning Bingo challenges.

Talewise: Unicorns, Break the Cage: through Aug. 31. Go on a wild adventure about two kids who visit the city zoo and discover all sorts of incredible animals, including a horse who knows in its heart that it’s truly a unicorn.

Talking is Teaching Bundles: For parents and caregivers with children ages 4 and younger. Sign up for monthly bundles that include calendars of activity ideas and learning tips, sheets of songs and rhymes, extension activities, books based on the theme and music CDs.

Teen Summer Learning Program: through Aug. 13. Register for a bingo board, and log in your completed reading and activities for a chance to win book prizes. Look for weekly crafts and activities on the curbside pickup table.

Virtual Storytime Live with Miss Devin: 11 a.m. on Wednesdays via Facebook. Video will be available for 24 hours.

Virtual Bedtime Stories with Miss Devin: 7 p.m. on Thursdays via Facebook. Video will be available for 24 hours.

Call 585-784-5300 or visit brightonlibrary.org for information.

Mendon Public Library announced the following programs.

Story Time: 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, Harry Allen Park, 23 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls. For preschoolers and their caretakers. Stop by the Village Gazebo for stories, songs and a craft. Masks required.

The Friends of the Mendon Public Library are offering handmade book-themed face masks for adults ($8) and children ($7). Three masks of any size cost $20. Cash and checks are accepted.

Tails & Tales Summer Reading: through Aug. 13. Reading incentives are available for kids, teens and adults. Kids ages 11 and younger can record their reading in a log for a book light and complete weekly bingo boards for prizes. Grab-and-go story kits available each week. Teens can enter a drawing for one of four $25 Visa cards by submitting review entries, along with weekly bingo boards. Teen book kits available each week. Adults can win a $50 Honeoye Falls Market Place gift card by submitting book review entries and completing bingo boards. Adult book kits available each week.

Visit mendonlibrary.org for information.