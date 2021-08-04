LIBRARY NOTES: Irondequoit, Penfield and Webster

Irondequoit Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Let’s Draw Animals with Rick Stromoski: 3 p.m. Aug. 6 via Zoom. For grades 3-7. Kids will learn to draw various furry, hoofed and feathered friends. Registration required.

Outdoor Empowered Tween Yoga: 4:30 p.m. Aug. 9. For grades 4-6. Led by trauma-informed yoga and movement instructor Erin Moriah R Wafer. Bring a mat or towel. Registration required.

Registration ends for Parent SAT/ACT Q&A (6:30 p.m. Aug. 11): Get a full review of the SAT and ACT, their importance in the admissions process and how admissions priorities are evolving right now via Zoom. Registration required by 5 p.m. Aug. 9.

Outdoor Empowered Teen Yoga: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 9. For grades 7-12. Led by trauma-informed yoga and movement instructor Erin Moriah R Wafer. Bring a mat or towel. Registration required.

Ongoing

Outdoor Storytime: 10:30 a.m. on Mondays-Tuesdays and 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Bring a blanket/chairs, and join us for stories and songs on the library lawn (weather-permitting).

Call 585-336-6060 or visit irondequoitlibrary.org for information.

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Telling Tales Writing Group: 1 to 2 p.m. Aug. 5 via Zoom. For grades 3-6. Join other writers and Miss Natalie for fun writing games and prompts. Registration required.

Unlocking Classical Music (virtual): 7 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 5. For adults. Herb Smith, guest conductor and third trumpet of the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, will help you interpret and unlock the language of classical music. Registration required.

Reading Game Celebration with InJest (virtual): Aug. 6. For reading game participants of all ages. Join us for a comedy variety show with Nels Ross from InJest.com. Registration required.

Story Time with Assemblymember Lunsford: 11 a.m. Aug. 6, Penfield Amphitheater, Veterans Memorial Park, 3100 Atlantic Ave., Penfield. For preschoolers and their families. Registration required.

Parent SAT/ACT Q&A: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11 via Zoom. For parents of teens. Hear a full review of the state of the SAT and ACT, their importance in the admissions process and how the situation is evolving right now. Registration required.

Mandarin-English Bilingual Story Time: 10 a.m. Aug. 15 via Facebook. Presented by ChildRoc.

Ongoing

Adult Summer Reading Program: through Aug. 6. For ages 18 and older. Complete one raffle slip for each book read to be eligible for weekly prizes. Theme: Tails & Tales.

Summer Family Story Time (virtual): through Aug. 7. For preschool children and their families. Register to receive a video link for a story time program each week.

Tails & Tales at Penfield Public Library: through Aug. 5. For children entering grades K-6. Read every week, log your minutes, win prizes and have fun! Look for weekly programs throughout the summer. Registration required.

Teen Summer Reading and Learning Program: through Aug. 6. For tweens and teens entering grades 6-12. Pick up a bingo board at the Information Desk. Complete reading and activity challenges for a chance to win weekly prize raffles. Theme: Tails & Tales.

The library is seeking volunteers in grades 6-12 who want to write book reviews for the “PPL YA Lit Reviews” blog. Email lyla.grills@libraryweb.org for information.

The Friends of the Penfield Public Library organized a surplus book section of donated books behind the photocopier. The suggested donation is 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardcovers. Place donations in the wooden container at the display.

Call 585-340-8720 or visit penfield.libraryweb.org for information.

Webster Public Library announced the following program.

In this Moment: 7 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5 via Zoom. Herb Smith, guest conductor and third trumpet of the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, will help you interpret and unlock the language of classical music. Registration required.

Tie Dye Fun: 10 a.m. Aug. 6. For ages 8 and older. Bring a white T-shirt or other small white item to tie-dye. Children ages 9 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required.

Outdoor Pop-Up Book Sale: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 12. Stop by the parking lot and shop for gently used nonfiction and fiction books. Hardcover books are $1 and paperpacks are two for $1, cash or check only.

Chorus of the Genesee and Barbershop Quartet: 6 p.m. Aug. 12. Registration recommended.

Yoga Storytime: 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. Aug. 13, Harmony Park, 10 Foster Drive, Webster. Bring a yoga mat or towel. Registration required.

Ongoing

Animal Camp: 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. on Wednesdays through Aug. 25. For grades 4-12. Themes: “Finger Knit Snakes” (Aug. 11), “Sock Cats” (Aug. 18) and “Book Hedgehogs” (Aug. 25). Registration required.

Rascal’s Captivating Caper: through Aug. 7. Rascal will release his riddle each Monday on the library’s Facebook page. Teams have until the next Sunday at noon to find where he is hiding in each town park (start near park entrances). Take a picture with him and send it to the library. Registration required.

Sit & Stitch: 3:30 p.m. on Mondays. Bring your yarn and needles or hook.

Storytime: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Harmony Park Amphitheater, 10 Foster Drive, Webster. For ages 5 and younger.

Call 585-872-7075 or visit websterlibrary.org for information.