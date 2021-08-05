BULLETIN BOARD: Calendar of Events

To submit items to be published as part of the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com. Visit monroecopost.com for a complete listing of calendar items, including Rochester events.

AUG. 6-27

Farmington Farmers Market: 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays until Aug. 27, Post Office Plaza, 1560 state Route 332, Farmington. Email farmingtonfarmmarket@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/farmingtonfarmmarket for information.

AUG. 9-SEPT. 8

Registration for Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day (7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11): Farmington Highway Department, 985 Hook Road, Farmington. For Ontario County residents. Registration is open from Aug. 9 to Sept. 8. No business or farm waste will be accepted. Free. For information: 585-394-3977, ext. 427.

AUG. 11-25

Cruise Nights: 5 p.m. on Wednesdays through Aug. 25, Twin Elder Brewery, 160 School St., Victor. Enjoy live music, giveaways, food and drinks. Visit twinelderbrewery.com for information.

AUG. 11-OCT. 27

Victor Farmers Market: 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays through Oct. 27, Victor Village Hall, 60 E. Main St., Victor. No dogs allowed. Shoppers should wear a mask.

AUG. 14

Guided Hike: 8 a.m. Aug. 14, Ganondagan State Historic Site, 7000 County Road 31, Victor. The hike will travel 5 to 6 miles over hilly trails. Bring water and comfortable boots. Museum will be open afterward at $8 for adults and $4 for seniors. For information: victorhikingtrails.org or 585-234-8226.