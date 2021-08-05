Clothesline Festival to take place in-person

COURTESY OF MEMORIAL ART GALLERY

The M&T Bank Clothesline Festival will return to the Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Ave., Rochester, on Sept. 11-12.

Artist’s booths, food vendors, performers and community nonprofit organizations will be in their regular locations. Entry will be facilitated by pre-purchased, timed tickets. Unvaccinated guests and artists need to wear masks during the event.

MAG is creating a smartphone app to help visitors navigate the grounds and more than 400 artist booths.

Tickets are $7 for adults, $4 for ages 12 and younger. Members receive a $1 discount. Tickets are nonrefundable. Visit mag.rochester.edu/events/clothesline-festival for information.