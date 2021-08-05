LIBRARY NOTES: Gates and Parma

Gates Public Library announced the following programs.

Teen Book Club: Aug. 5. For teens and adults. The group is reading “Legendborn” by Tracy Deonn. Registration required.

Learn Python with ROC Code: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 6. For all ages. Students will create a simple, fun, beginner-level project or game that will get them started on their coding journey. Registration required.

Family Outdoor Movie Night: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6.

The Art of Adaptation: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 11 via Zoom. Look at Walter Lord’s “A Night to Remember” and the movie of the same name. Registration required.

Saturday Baby Story Time: 10:15 a.m. Aug. 14. For ages 2 and younger with a caregiver. Stories, songs, fingerplays and play time.

SAT Practice Test: 10 a.m. Aug. 15 via Zoom. Proctored by Chariot Learning. Registration required.

Ongoing

Baby Story Time: 9:30 a.m. on Mondays. For ages 2 and younger with a caregiver. Stories, songs, fingerplays and play time.

Chess Club for Kids: 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. For ages 17 and younger. Registration required.

Curbside Pick-up: Email your title requests to gatesreference@libraryweb.org or call with your list during business hours at 585-247-6446. Book drop accepts returns 24/7.

Emergency Broadband Benefit: This FCC program helps families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic. Contact our reference librarians or visit fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit for information.

Friends of GPL Bookstore: Stop in and choose from an ever-changing selection of books, magazines, movies and music.

Minecraft Club: 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Call or check the Facebook page for the link to join the library’s Minecraft Realm. Registration requested.

Storytime with Hannah: 10:15 a.m. on Tuesdays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Program includes stories, songs, fingerplays, circle games, toys and a snack.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 a.m. on Mondays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Program includes stories, songs, fingerplays, circle games, toys and a snack.

Time for Tots: 10:15 a.m. on Wednesdays. For ages 1-5 with a caregiver. Enjoy 40 minutes of free play with toys, followed by a short story time.

Tuesday Crafts for Teens and Tweens: Tuesdays. Pick up a different prepackaged craft. All can be brought to the car through curbside pickup.

During these continually changing times, visit gateslibrary.org for updates on available services.

Parma Public Library announced the following programs.

Life in the Genesee River: 10:30 a.m. Aug. 6, Parma Town Park, Lloyd Pavilion, 1300 Hilton Parma Corners Road, Hilton. Presented by Seneca Park Zoo educators. Discover the relationship between our local waterways and the animals that live there. Meet animals that represent local species and participate in hands-on local aquatic water sample sorting. Find out how to take action and help conserve our river.

Ongoing

Storytime at the Gazebo: 10 a.m. on Mondays. Join Mr. Matthew in the gazebo outside the Hilton Community Center for stories, songs and silliness.

Teen Tuesday: 3 p.m. on Tuesdays. For grades 7-12. Teens can come in and hang out, have snacks, play games and be teens.

Virtual Craft Storytime: 10 a.m. on Fridays via Facebook. Families can pick up a craft kit on Mondays, and Mr. Matthew will read a story and show viewers how to assemble the craft on Fridays.

Call 585-392-8350 or visit parmapubliclibrary.org for information.