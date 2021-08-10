Ham radio event coming to Charlotte-Genesee Lighthouse

COURTESY OF CHARLOTTE-GENESEE LIGHTHOUSE HISTORICAL SOCIETY

The Rochester Amateur Radio Association will set up ham radio stations and connect with others around the world from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 21-22 at the Charlotte-Genesee Lighthouse, 70 Lighthouse St., Rochester.

The objective of International Lighthouse Lightship Weekend is to raise public awareness of lighthouses and lightships and their need for preservation and restoration, while promoting amateur radio and fostering international goodwill.

The ham radio experience is free. The lighthouse is open from 1 to 5 p.m. on Fridays-Sundays through Oct. 31 and by appointment. Call 585-621-6179, email info@geneseelighthouse.org or visit geneseelighthouse.org for information.