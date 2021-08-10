Jam on the Bay announces 2021 dates

COURTESY OF WEBSTER DAMASCUS SHRINERS

The Webster Damascus Shriners will host a new music festival, Jam on the Bay, from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 20 and noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Damascus Shrine Center, 979 Bay Road.

The two-day festival will feature five blues, funk and R&B acts, including The Gabe Stillman Band and Prime Time Funk. Attendees also will enjoy music from Dave Riccioni and the Blue Cats, Miller and The Other Sinners, and The Carolyn Kelly Blues Band.

“We are looking forward to bringing very talented musicians to the stage this August,” said Jason Simmons, of the Webster Damascus Shriners. “After over a year without live music, we want to provide our community with an event they can look forward to, all the while supporting a great cause.”

Proceeds raised during Jam on the Bay will benefit the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Tickets will be available online or at the door. Visit jamonthebay.com or damascusshrinemasons.org for information.