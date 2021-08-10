Pittsford Rotary to hold charity golf tournament

COURTESY OF PITTSFORD ROTARY CLUB

The Rotary Club of Pittsford’s annual charity golf tournament is set for Sept. 12 at the Victor Hills Golf Club’s South Course, 1450 Brace Road, Victor.

The event starts at noon with a pick-up lunch, followed by a 1 p.m. shotgun start with foursome scramble play. Dinner and awards start at 6 p.m., with awards going to team low score, closest to the rope, closest to the pin and putting contest.

“This is one of our major fundraisers to benefit our club’s support of local and international humanitarian services,” said Pat Mallery, tournament coordinator. “It’s a day full of fun for all of the men and women involved, and we’re looking forward to another great turnout this year.”

Fees are $100 per golfer with a cart. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Email pjmallery@aol.com or visit pittsfordrotaryclub.org for information.