Sunflower Spectacular in full swing at Wickham Farms

COURTESY OF WICKHAM FARMS

Wickham Farms’ sunflower field is in bloom and the Penfield farm is celebrating its fifth annual Sunflower Spectacular through Labor Day.

The 12-acre field features 30 sunflower varieties and 20 more varieties of specialty cutting flowers. Visitors can explore the sunflowers and capture photos while enjoying food and drinks. For an additional fee, guests can cut sunflowers or choose pre-picked flowers to make a bouquet to take home.

Hayrides provide transportation to the flower fields and shaded seating is available. The Backyard Fun Area and corn maze are open. Candy is launched into the sky from the back of a vintage firetruck Candy Canon on Fridays-Sundays around 5 p.m.

Wickham Farms, 1315 Sweets Corners Road, Penfield, is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, except on Wednesdays. Call 585-747-7790 or visit wickhamfarms.com for information.