LIBRARY NOTES: Gates and Parma

Gates Public Library announced the following programs.

Saturday Baby Story Time: 10:15 a.m. Aug. 14. For ages 2 and younger with a caregiver. Stories, songs, fingerplays and play time.

SAT Practice Test: 10 a.m. Aug. 15 via Zoom. Proctored by Chariot Learning. Registration required.

ACT Practice Test: 10 a.m. Aug. 18 via Zoom. Proctored by Chariot Learning. Registration required.

Ongoing

Baby Story Time: 9:30 a.m. on Mondays. For ages 2 and younger with a caregiver. Stories, songs, fingerplays and play time.

Chess Club for Kids: 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. For ages 17 and younger. Registration required.

Curbside Pick-up: Email your title requests to gatesreference@libraryweb.org or call with your list during business hours at 585-247-6446. Book drop accepts returns 24/7.

Emergency Broadband Benefit: This FCC program helps families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic. Contact our reference librarians or visit fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit for information.

Friends of GPL Bookstore: Stop in and choose from an ever-changing selection of books, magazines, movies and music.

Minecraft Club: 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Call or check the Facebook page for the link to join the library’s Minecraft Realm. Registration requested.

Storytime with Hannah: 10:15 a.m. on Tuesdays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Program includes stories, songs, fingerplays, circle games, toys and a snack.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 a.m. on Mondays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Program includes stories, songs, fingerplays, circle games, toys and a snack.

Time for Tots: 10:15 a.m. on Wednesdays. For ages 1-5 with a caregiver. Enjoy 40 minutes of free play with toys, followed by a short story time.

Tuesday Crafts for Teens and Tweens: Tuesdays. Pick up a different prepackaged craft. All can be brought to the car through curbside pickup.

During these continually changing times, visit gateslibrary.org for updates on available services.

Parma Public Library announced the following programs.

Kids Clothes Swap: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 14. Parents can swap clean, stain-free and gently used kids clothes with others to help freshen up children’s wardrobes or acquire clothes for their growing sizes. Bring at least five items and no more than two large bags.

Ongoing

Storytime at the Gazebo: 10 a.m. on Mondays. Join Mr. Matthew in the gazebo outside the Hilton Community Center for stories, songs and silliness.

Teen Tuesday: 3 p.m. on Tuesdays. For grades 7-12. Teens can come in and hang out, have snacks, play games and be teens.

Virtual Craft Storytime: 10 a.m. on Fridays via Facebook. Families can pick up a craft kit on Mondays, and Mr. Matthew will read a story and show viewers how to assemble the craft on Fridays.

Call 585-392-8350 or visit parmapubliclibrary.org for information.