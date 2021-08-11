LIBRARY NOTES: Irondequoit, Penfield and Webster

Irondequoit Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Wegmans Zoomobile: 1 p.m. Aug. 18. For kids in grades K-5 and their families. Learn about what animals need to do to survive in their natural ranges and how their adaptations help them along the way. Registration required.

Storytime Yoga: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 21. For parents and children ages 3-7. This class brings books to life with yoga poses and music. Registration required.

Ongoing

Outdoor Storytime: 10:30 a.m. on Mondays-Tuesdays and 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Bring a blanket/chairs, and join us for stories and songs on the library lawn (weather-permitting).

Call 585-336-6060 or visit irondequoitlibrary.org for information.

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Mandarin-English Bilingual Story Time: 10 a.m. Aug. 15 via Facebook. Presented by ChildRoc.

Outdoor Family Story Times: 10:30 a.m. on Mondays, Aug. 16-30, Penfield Community Center, 1985 Baird Road, Penfield. For preschoolers and their families. Join Miss Natalie or Mrs. Rapp in the courtyard outside the Children’s Room for stories, songs and fun.

Practice ACT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 18 via Zoom. For grades 9-12. Take an official, full-length test under proctored conditions. Registration required.

Book Discussion Group (virtual): 2 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 19. For adults. This month’s selection is “Once Upon a River” by Diane Setterfield, led by Jean Carroll. Registration required.

Bollywood Fitness (virtual): 7 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19. For adults. Learn all about Bollywood fitness from Ajna Dance Company as a high-energy dance class that incorporates aerobic dance and movement with stretching and yoga. Registration required.

Ongoing

The library is seeking volunteers in grades 6-12 who want to write book reviews for the “PPL YA Lit Reviews” blog. Email lyla.grills@libraryweb.org for information.

The Friends of the Penfield Public Library organized a surplus book section of donated books behind the photocopier. The suggested donation is 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardcovers. Place donations in the wooden container at the display.

Call 585-340-8720 or visit penfield.libraryweb.org for information.

Webster Public Library announced the following program.

Outdoor Pop-Up Book Sale: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 12. Stop by the parking lot and shop for gently used nonfiction and fiction books. Hardcover books are $1 and paperbacks are two for $1, cash or check only.

Chorus of the Genesee and Barbershop Quartet: 6 p.m. Aug. 12. Registration recommended.

Yoga Storytime: 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. Aug. 13, Harmony Park, 10 Foster Drive, Webster. Bring a yoga mat or towel. Registration required.

Evening Storytime at Harmony Park: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18, Harmony Park Amphitheater, 10 Foster Drive, Webster. Enjoy a half-hour of songs, stories and rhymes.

Ongoing

Animal Camp: 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. on Wednesdays through Aug. 25. For grades 4-12. Themes: “Sock Cats” (Aug. 18) and “Book Hedgehogs” (Aug. 25). Registration required.

Sit & Stitch: 3:30 p.m. on Mondays. Bring your yarn and needles or hook.

Storytime: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Harmony Park Amphitheater, 10 Foster Drive, Webster. For ages 5 and younger.

Call 585-872-7075 or visit websterlibrary.org for information.