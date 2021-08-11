Pedaling for PathStone set for Aug. 28

COURTESY OF PATHSTONE FOUNDATION

Pedaling for PathStone, a cycling event for all ages and skill levels, will return for a seventh year at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 28.

The event consists of the Caledonia Metric-Century, Caledonia Half-Metric and Off-Road Urban River rides. All start from and return to the PathStone headquarters at 400 East Ave. in Rochester.

Riders who raise at least $100 will be entered into a pool to receive a one-night stay at the Courtyard Rochester Downtown.

Complimentary registrations and a virtual ride option are available. Visit pedalingforpathstone.org for information.