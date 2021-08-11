ROCHESTER AREA EVENTS

To submit items for the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

AUG. 12-14

Rummage Sale: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12-14, Trinity Episcopal Church, 3450 W. Ridge Road, Rochester. The sale will include clothing, housewares, books, jewelry, games, toys, furniture, holiday decorations, sporting goods and tools. Everything is 50% off on Aug. 14. Facilities are handicapped-accessible. For information: 585-225-7848.

RPO Outdoors: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12-14, Parcel 5, 285 E. Main St., Rochester. Food trucks will be parked on-site. Lineup: RPO Brass Quintet, Luke Pisani and RPO Jazz Trio (Aug. 12); Wind Quintet and String Quintet (Aug. 13); and Marimba Band, Seamus Gillis and Double Brass Ensemble (Aug. 14). Free.

AUG. 12-26

Hochstein at High Falls: 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. on Thursdays through Aug. 26, Granite Mills Park, 74 Browns Race, Rochester. Located near the Pont de Rennes Bridge. Bring your own seating and lunch. Lineup: Jackson Cavalier (Aug. 12), The White Hots (Aug. 19) and The Mambo Kings (Aug. 26). Visit hochstein.org for information.

AUG. 12-31

“Cloud Wandering”: through Aug. 31, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. Arno Arrak’s work is all about the sky, his wandering clouds drift over the sunset landscape. Free. For information: internationalartacquisitions.com or 585-264-1440.

Fairport Scavenger Tree Hunt: through Aug. 31. The Fairport Tree Board challenges you to find 14 trees throughout the village, each marked with a green ribbon. When you find one, check out the attached Tree Card for a blue box listing one of the parts of a tree. Record each tree part on the back of the map worksheet to help you solve this year’s puzzle. Email fairporttreehunt@gmail.com for information.

AUG. 12-SEPT. 5

“Photographers’ Journey”: through Sept. 5, Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester. A juried show featuring 43 photographers competing in eight categories. Free. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.

AUG. 12-SEPT. 10

“Portraits of the Frontline”: on Tuesdays-Sundays through Sept. 10, Pittsford Fine Art, 4 N. Main St., Pittsford. Fairport native Julia Maddalina created 100 portraits of frontline health care professionals during the pandemic. Visit pittsfordfineart.com for information.

AUG. 13

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 13, Gates Town Hall, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

ZooBrew: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 13, Seneca Park Zoo, 2222 St. Paul St., Rochester. For ages 21 and older. Enjoy live music, animal experiences, cash beer and wine bars, and food while supporting elephant conservation. $8-$10. Visit senecaparkzoo.org/zoobrew for information.

“Saints Preserve Us!” opening: 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 13, The Yards, 50-52 Public Market Way, Rochester. An art show of contemporary ex-votos, retablos, shrines and altars. Show runs on Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 22. Email saintspreserveusartshow@gmail.com for information.

AUG. 14

American Red Cross blood drive: 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 14, St. Thomas More Church, 2617 East Ave., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 14, Henrietta Recreation Center, 605 Calkins Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

“Fair Lady” book tour: 2 p.m. Aug. 14, Barnes & Noble, 3349 Monroe Ave., Pittsford. Fran Tepper will read from her memoir about her years as executive director of the Monroe County Fair. Visit hcosmographiabooks.com for information.

East Rochester Wine & Walk: 4 to 9 p.m. Aug. 14, Eyer Building, 317 Main St., East Rochester. The event is concentrated in the Main/West Commercial area and ends with a concert by Back in Town. $20. Visit erchamber.org for information.

Gates Summer Celebration: 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 14, Memorial Park, 150 Spencerport Road, Rochester. Enjoy food trucks and live music by Herb Smith’s Freedom Trio and Music of the Stars, followed by fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

AUG. 15-NOV. 21

Brighton Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays through Nov. 21, Brighton High School, 1150 S. Winton Road, Rochester. Face masks and social distancing required. Visit brightonfarmersmarket.org for information.

AUG. 16

Fairport Industrial Development Agency: 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 16, Village Hall, 31 S. Main St., Fairport. Followed by Fairport Urban Renewal Agency and Fairport Local Development Corporation meetings.

Gates Historical Society: 7 p.m. Aug. 16, Gates Town Hall Annex, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Jonathan Bernard will present “Artillery Through the Ages.” Free.

AUG. 16-17

Nick Schnebelen Band: 7 p.m. Aug. 16-17, Fanatics Pub, 7281 W. Main St., Lima. $20-$25. Visit fanaticspub.com for information.

AUG. 17

Chili Parks and Recreation Committee: 6 p.m. Aug. 17, Chili Community Center, 3237 Chili Ave., Rochester. Visit townofchili.org for information.

Line dance lessons: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 17, Penfield American Legion, 1707 Penfield Road, Penfield.

AUG. 17-31

Tuesday Pipes: 12:10 p.m. on Tuesdays through Aug. 31, Christ Church, 141 East Ave., Rochester. A series of organ recitals by Eastman students, faculty and guests. Lineup: Ryan Chan (Aug. 17), William Porter (Aug. 24) and Wendy Yuen (Aug. 31). Free. Visit esm.rochester.edu/organ/events for information.

Summer Concert Series: 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through Aug. 31, Ashley Woods at Penfield Square, 400 YMCA Way, Penfield. Food available for purchase from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Lineup: The Johnny Matt Band (Aug. 17), Classical Concert by Eastman Students (Aug. 24) and Rocappella (Aug. 31).

AUG. 19

Food Cupboard: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 19, First Presbyterian Church of Chili, 3600 Chili Ave., Rochester. Each grocery bag provides an assortment of nonperishable items. Two sizes available. Visit chili-presbyterian.org/new-food-cupboard to register.

Chicken BBQ: 4:30 p.m. Aug. 19, Greece United Methodist Church, 1924 Maiden Lane, Rochester. Dinners come with a half-chicken, two sides, roll and brownie. Sides: salt potatoes, baked beans, macaroni salad and coleslaw. Drive-thru only. $10. Visit greeceumc.org for information.

Perinton Zoning Board of Appeals: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19, Perinton Town Hall, 1350 Turk Hill Road. Visit perinton.org for information.

Movies in the Parks: Aug. 19, Black Creek Park, 3830 Union St., North Chili. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will begin at dusk near the Woodside Lodge area. Event includes themed giveaways and food trucks. Free.

AUG. 19-SEPT. 2

Party in the Park: 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Sept. 2, Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square, 353 Court St., Rochester. Lineup: Third World and Root Shock (Aug. 19); Eric Krasno and Larkin Poe (Aug. 26); and Zac Brown Tribute Band and Blue Sky Brothers (Sept. 2). $7. Visit rochesterevents.com/party-in-the-park for information.

AUG. 20

Chicken BBQ: 3:30 p.m. Aug. 20, Elmgrove United Methodist Church, 1500 Spencerport Road, Rochester. Dinners come with a half-chicken, salt potatoes, applesauce, a roll and dessert. $10.

AUG. 21

“Jump at the Sun”: 11 a.m. Aug. 21 via Zoom. Learn about the Harlem Renaissance with a community discussion of Zora Neale Hurston’s “Dust Tracks on a Road,” led by storyteller Almeta Whitis. Free. Visit wab.org to register.

Johnny Rawls: 7 p.m. Aug. 21, Fanatics Pub, 7281 W. Main St., Lima. $20-$25. Visit fanaticspub.com for information.

AUG. 21-SEPT. 25

Ward Mann exhibit: 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Aug. 21-28, and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, Sept. 2-25, The Webster Museum, 18 Lapham Park, Webster. Local artist Ward Mann lived, worked and painted in Webster and Rocky Neck, Massachusetts. Visit webstermuseum.org for information.