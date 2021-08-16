Mid-century picnic to celebrate DEAR’s 10th anniversary

COURTESY OF PENFIELD RECREATION

Daytime Education at Recreation, a free learning program for adults ages 50 and older, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary at Penfield Recreation.

The public is invited to attend a free, mid-century style picnic at noon Sept. 8 at the Penfield Community Center, 1985 Baird Road. The afternoon festivities will include ‘50s and ‘60s music by Mike Sidoti, vintage lawn and carnival games, a Spam recipe-tasting contest, vintage cars and a rendition of “What’s My Line.”

Miss Dottie’s 1950s food trailer will be available to sell vintage menu fare like $1 hot dogs, deviled eggs, Coca-Cola baked beans, macaroni salad, chips and dip, $3 meatloaf sandwiches, the Elvis sandwich and tuna burger melts — the original recipe from Disneyland’s Pirate Ship Restaurant.

Email gerace@penfield.org to enter the Spam recipe contest. To register for the picnic, call 585-340-8655 or visit penfieldrec.org.