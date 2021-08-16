Police chief, historian to lead Gates driving tour

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

Police Chief Jim VanBrederode and town Historian Bill Gillette invite the community to join them for a historic driving tour of Gates on Wednesdays, Sept. 15-29.

Buses will leave from the Gates Community Center as VanBrederode and Gillette describe the town’s historical heritage.

Registration is $30 per Gates resident or $36 per nonresident. The fee includes the bus tour, a copy of “Driving Through Historic Gates” and lunch at Yanni’s Restaurant.

To register, visit gatesrecparks.org or stop by the Gates Recreation and Parks Office in the Gates Community Center, 1605 Buffalo Road. Call 585-247-6100 for information.