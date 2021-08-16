Scout Troop 37 to hold Labor Day can drive

COURTESY OF SCOUT TROOP 37

Scout Troop 37 BSA will hold a bottle and can fundraising drive for Labor Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 4 in the parking lot of St. Ambrose Church, 25 Empire Blvd., Rochester.

Neighbors can bring their returnable bottles and cans to help support Scouting on the east side of Rochester. Scouts will unload the boxes and bags from cars.

Troop 37, chartered by the North Winton Village Association and hosted at Peace of Christ Catholic Parish, will celebrate its 75th anniversary next year. Scouts will travel to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to participate in events marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11 at the Flight 93 National Memorial.

The next bottle and can drive will be the Saturday after Halloween.