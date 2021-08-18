Fall shredding event announced for Greece residents

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

The town of Greece will hold a free shredding event for residents with Shred-Text from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at Town Hall, 1 Vince Tofany Blvd.

“I am excited to join our Greece receiver of taxes and the Greece Town Council members in scheduling another free shredding event for our residents,” Supervisor Bill Reilich said. “I, our Greece Council members and our receiver of taxes will all be on-hand to assist residents with unloading their vehicles throughout the duration of the event. We ask that each participant limit the number of boxes they bring to the shredding event to five boxes. All documents will be shredded confidentially and on-site.”