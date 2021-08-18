LIBRARY NOTES: Gates and Parma

Gates Public Library announced the following programs.

Baby Story Time: 9:30 a.m. on Mondays. For ages 2 and younger with a caregiver. Stories, songs, fingerplays and play time.

Chess Club for Kids: 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. For ages 17 and younger. Registration required.

Curbside Pick-up: Email your title requests to gatesreference@libraryweb.org or call with your list during business hours at 585-247-6446. Book drop accepts returns 24/7.

Emergency Broadband Benefit: This FCC program helps families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic. Contact our reference librarians or visit fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit for information.

Friends of GPL Bookstore: Stop in and choose from an ever-changing selection of books, magazines, movies and music.

Minecraft Club: 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Call or check the Facebook page for the link to join the library’s Minecraft Realm. Registration requested.

Storytime with Hannah: 10:15 a.m. on Tuesdays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Program includes stories, songs, fingerplays, circle games, toys and a snack.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 a.m. on Mondays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Program includes stories, songs, fingerplays, circle games, toys and a snack.

Time for Tots: 10:15 a.m. on Wednesdays. For ages 1-5 with a caregiver. Enjoy 40 minutes of free play with toys, followed by a short story time.

Tuesday Crafts for Teens and Tweens: Tuesdays. Pick up a different prepackaged craft. All can be brought to the car through curbside pickup.

During these continually changing times, visit gateslibrary.org for updates on available services.

Parma Public Library announced the following programs.

Wildlife Rockstars: 1 p.m. Aug. 23, Parma Town Park, 1300 Hilton Parma Corners Road, Hilton. Learn how recycled materials can let you be an ambassador to animals and make you a Wildlife Rockstar. Meet at the Lloyd Pavilion (South Entrance).

Monarch Butterflies: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 23 via Zoom. Learn about the life cycle of monarch butterflies, the multiple threats to their survival and what upstate gardeners can do to help their survival. Registration required.

Virtual Adoption Tour: 1 p.m. Aug. 25 via Facebook. Library staff are heading to Lollypop Farm to tour the facility and meet the animals that need to find their forever homes.

Ongoing

Storytime at the Gazebo: 10 a.m. on Mondays. Join Mr. Matthew in the gazebo outside the Hilton Community Center for stories, songs and silliness.

Teen Tuesday: 3 p.m. on Tuesdays. For grades 7-12. Teens can come in and hang out, have snacks, play games and be teens.

Virtual Craft Storytime: 10 a.m. on Fridays via Facebook. Families can pick up a craft kit on Mondays, and Mr. Matthew will read a story and show viewers how to assemble the craft on Fridays.

Call 585-392-8350 or visit parmapubliclibrary.org for information.