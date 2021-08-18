LIBRARY NOTES: Irondequoit, Penfield and Webster

Irondequoit Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Storytime Yoga: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 21. For parents and children ages 3-7. This class brings books to life with yoga poses and music. Registration required.

IPL Genealogy Group: 7 p.m. Aug. 25. Michael Silva will instruct how to use various social media platforms to supplement your online family research. Registration required.

Ongoing

Outdoor Storytime: 10:30 a.m. on Mondays-Tuesdays and 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Bring a blanket/chairs, and join us for stories and songs on the library lawn (weather-permitting).

Call 585-336-6060 or visit irondequoitlibrary.org for information.

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Book Discussion Group (virtual): 2 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 19. For adults. This month’s selection is “Once Upon a River” by Diane Setterfield, led by Jean Carroll. Registration required.

Bollywood Fitness (virtual): 7 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19. For adults. Learn all about Bollywood fitness from Ajna Dance Company as a high-energy dance class that incorporates aerobic dance and movement with stretching and yoga. Registration required.

Stop Fake News (virtual): 7 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 23. Librarian and information specialist Miranda Stefano will discuss the science of information and how to act intentionally when sharing information online and with others. Presentation includes activities and examples on spotting misinformation and fake news. Registration required.

Special K Story Time: 10:30 a.m. Aug. 25, Penfield Community Center, 1985 Baird Road, Penfield. For children going into kindergarten. Join Miss Natalie for a special story time, followed by a fun craft. Registration required.

Ongoing

Outdoor Family Story Times: 10:30 a.m. on Mondays through Aug. 30, Penfield Community Center, 1985 Baird Road, Penfield. For preschoolers and their families. Join Miss Natalie or Mrs. Rapp in the courtyard outside the Children’s Room for stories, songs and fun.

The library is seeking volunteers in grades 6-12 who want to write book reviews for the “PPL YA Lit Reviews” blog. Email lyla.grills@libraryweb.org for information.

The Friends of the Penfield Public Library organized a surplus book section of donated books behind the photocopier. The suggested donation is 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardcovers. Place donations in the wooden container at the display.

Call 585-340-8720 or visit penfield.libraryweb.org for information.

Webster Public Library announced the following programs.

Evening Storytime at Harmony Park: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18, Harmony Park Amphitheater, 10 Foster Drive, Webster. Enjoy a half-hour of songs, stories and rhymes.

Animal Camp: 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. Aug. 25. For grades 4-12. Theme: “Book Hedgehogs.” Registration required.

Outdoor Pop-Up Book Sale: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 28. Stop by the parking lot and shop for gently used nonfiction and fiction books. Hardcover books are $1 and paperbacks are two for $1, cash or check only.

Ongoing

Sit & Stitch: 3:30 p.m. on Mondays. Bring your yarn and needles or hook.

Storytime: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Harmony Park Amphitheater, 10 Foster Drive, Webster. For ages 5 and younger.

Call 585-872-7075 or visit websterlibrary.org for information.