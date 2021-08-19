BULLETIN BOARD: Calendar of events

To submit items to be published as part of the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com. Visit monroecopost.com for a complete listing of calendar items, including Rochester events.

AUG. 20-27

Farmington Farmers Market: 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays until Aug. 27, Post Office Plaza, 1560 state Route 332, Farmington. Email farmingtonfarmmarket@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/farmingtonfarmmarket for information.

AUG. 20-SEPT. 8

Registration for Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day (7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11): Farmington Highway Department, 985 Hook Road, Farmington. For Ontario County residents. Registration runs through Sept. 8. No business or farm waste will be accepted. Free. For information: 585-394-3977, ext. 427.

AUG. 23

Registration ends for “Floating Ideas” (7 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 26): via Zoom. Examine the role of New York’s canal on various social movements and its continuing legacy, with an emphasis on women’s rights, suffrage and the quest for social justice. Registration required by Aug. 23. Free. Visit bit.ly/37AvVjS for information.

AUG. 24

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Eastview Mall, Center Court Entrance 4, 7979 Pittsford-Victor Road, Victor. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

AUG. 25

Cruise Nights: 5 p.m. Aug. 25, Twin Elder Brewery, 160 School St., Victor. Enjoy live music, giveaways, food and drinks. Visit twinelderbrewery.com for information.

AUG. 25-OCT. 27

Victor Farmers Market: 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays through Oct. 27, Victor Village Hall, 60 E. Main St., Victor. No dogs allowed. Shoppers should wear a mask.